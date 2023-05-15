Turkey election uncertainty as country heads for first run-off

Turkey's most critical election yet ended in uncertainty as neither incumbent President Recep Tayyip Erdogan nor his rival Kemal Kilicdaroglu won more than 50 per cent of votes by Monday.

A final result rests on a second run-off, on May 28, the first in Turkey's history, despite turnout reaching a record high of 88.8 per cent on Sunday.

With exit polling banned in Turkey, the race remained on a knife edge for most of the evening.

Both candidates were confident of a first-round victory, but as votes arrived, Mr Erdogan's edge slimmed. By 11pm, state media predicted he had fallen short of the threshold for outright victory.

On Monday morning, the country's supreme election board said Mr Erdogan had won 49.4 per cent of the vote, with 99 per cent of domestic ballot boxes opened and more than 86 per cent of overseas ballot boxes counted.

While both were certain for a first-round victory, Mr Erdogan and People's Republican Party (CHP) leader Mr Kilicdaroglu have accepted the uncertainty, with the president saying a second round is “welcome” if it is the will of the people.

“We will definitely, definitely win this election in the second round … and bring democracy,” said Mr Kilicdaroglu.

How the next few weeks will unfold is unclear. More than three million people voted from abroad at overseas diplomatic missions and airport customs.

They will now have to vote again, as will the more than 60 million eligible domestic voters — as long as voter apathy does not take hold.

Mr Erdogan has been building up to this election for years, with both he and his rival touring the country, including earthquake-hit areas, to drum up votes.

Parliamentary vote

With only two weeks until voters return to the polls, they may focus on the urban centres of Istanbul, Ankara and Izmir — often decisive in calling the election — to turn the tide in their favour.

More decisive, however, was the parliamentary vote which also took place on Sunday.

Media affiliated with the ruling Justice and Development party (AKP) proclaimed victory for Mr Erdogan in the parliament, which may give him an edge entering the second round of voting.

Galip Dalay, an associate fellow at Chatham House international affairs think tank, said Mr Erdogan's ruling alliance would go into the second round “with numeric and psychological advantages”.

“During the campaign period ahead of the run-off, Mr Erdogan is likely to emphasise stability as he already retains the majority in the parliament,” Mr Dalay told AFP.