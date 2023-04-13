Sudan army warns of RFS force mobilisation in Khartoum

The Sudanese army warned on Thursday of “a mobilisation of forces and redeployment” by the Rapid Support Forces in the capital Khartoum and other cities.

The army said the RSF’s movements were a “clear violation of law”.

Earlier, the RSF said that deployments were part of its normal duties.

Tension between the military and the RSF has risen in recent weeks over proposed timelines for the integration into the military.

The army wants two years, while the RSF says 10 years will be required and that restructuring should include internal reform within the army.

A deadlock meant a delay in signing a final political deal, twice.

Last December military leaders in Sudan agreed to hand power back to civilian groups, ending years of political crisis and civil conflict.

A transitional two-year period led by civilians was agreed to, but last week the signing of the final agreement fell through.

In 2021, a military junta seized power from the civilian-led transitional government.

The coup came two years after the long-standing president Omar Al Bashir was ousted in 2019 following months of widespread demonstrations.

The RSF was established in 2013 to fight armed rebel groups in the country's war-torn Darfur region.

It has roots in the Janjaweed militia that fought on the side of the government against rebels in Darfur in the 2000s.

Two decades later, it now boasts 100,00 armed fighters and the paramilitary group has been used in the crackdowns against protests.

Tribal violence has been on the rise in Darfur.

This week at least 31 people died in clashes, according to officials.

In response to the violence, authorities in the province of West Darfur declared a state of emergency across the area.