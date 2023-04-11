Netanyahu deflects blame in fiery speech as public support drops

In a dramatic about-turn on Monday night, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reinstated Defence Minister Yoav Gallant in an urgent bid to convince the Israeli public that his government can restore the country’s security “on all fronts” amid a deadly rise in tensions.

Mr Netanyahu’s statement followed a poll released the day before by Israeli network Channel 12, which observed the Prime Minister’s Likud party going through a crushing drop in support, and that the current governing coalition would fall well below the threshold required to form an administration if an election were held today.

The poll also identified a surge in support for Benny Gantz’s National Unity party, which it says would more than double its seats.

In the surprise press conference on Monday evening, Mr Netanyahu, who fired Mr Gallant last month but who was never formally removed from his position, said he and the defence minister “had differences, even serious differences … But I have decided to put the arguments behind us”.

Mr Gallant was fired shortly after he called for a halt to the government’s deeply controversial judicial overhaul proposals, which he said posed a “tangible” danger to state security as increasing numbers of Israeli reservists threatened to not turn up for duty in protest.

Mr Netanyahu also used Monday’s speech to blame the previous government for a recent rise in rocket fire between Israel and terror groups in Lebanon and the Gaza Strip and Syria towards the end of last week, as well as a recent rise in Palestinian terror attacks.

“Our country is under a terrorist assault … it did not start now. Under the previous government, the number of terror attacks doubled,” he argued.

Naftali Bennett and Yair Lapid, both of whom served as prime minister during the previous government, slammed the speech, with Mr Lapid urging Mr Netanyahu to “take responsibility”.

The prime minister went on to criticise the opposition, which is led by Yair Lapid, for its role stoking today’s mass protest movement in Israel against the government’s judicial overhaul, which opponents say is a fundamental threat to democracy.

The prime minister claimed he asked Mr Lapid at an earlier security briefing “when you declare that the State of Israel is collapsing, how do you think our enemies interpret this?”

He went on to add that “our enemies see this, they hear this … They believe they can take us on, with combined terror from Lebanon, Syria, and Gaza”.

On Lebanon, Mr Netanyahu blamed the previous government for handing over “territory and gas deposits to the enemy without receiving anything in return,” a reference to the US-mediated maritime border deal struck between Lebanon and Israel last year.

He also accused his predecessor of signing a “surrender agreement with Hezbollah,” although the maritime deal — struck in October of last year following over a decade of negotiations — was reached between the governments of Israel and Lebanon.

Mr Netanyahu in his prime time address also emphasised that he would not permit Hamas to establish itself in Lebanon.

Israel has held the Palestinian armed movement responsible for the volley of rockets fired from Lebanon into Israel last week, although no groups have publicly claimed responsibility for the attack. The Israeli army responded by bombarding “Hamas terror infrastructures” it said belonged to Hamas in the Gaza Strip and southern Lebanon.

Last week’s exchange of rockets between Lebanon and Israel is the largest escalation between the two countries since the 2006 conflict, when Israel waged war against Lebanon’s Iran-backed Hezbollah group.

On Syria, Mr Netanyahu said “the Assad regime knows that the price we exacted is only the beginning,” in reference to Sunday’s retaliatory strikes by Israel against the country.

Tensions soared with Israel’s enemies last week after footage emerged of police beating worshippers at the Al Aqsa mosque in Jerusalem, the third holiest site in Islam.

Israel claims it was clearing the flashpoint compound of rioters who were stockpiling weapons inside the building.

The conflict has this year claimed the lives of at least 94 Palestinians, 19 Israelis, one Ukrainian and one Italian, according to an AFP count.

These figures include, on the Palestinian side, combatants and civilians, including minors, and on the Israeli side, mostly civilians, including minors, and three members of the Arab minority.