Israel's far-right ministers march through West Bank after deadly raid

Far-right ministers from Israel's coalition government staged a march through the West Bank on Monday, hours after raids by Israeli military in the area left at least one person dead.

Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, Minister of National Security Itamar Ben-Gvir and five other far-right ministers joined at least hundreds of marching Israelis in a highly provocative move.

Earlier, a Palestinian teenager was killed in the raids near the occupied West Bank city of Jericho, the Palestinian Health Ministry said.

The Israeli army said it was operating in the nearby Aqabet Jabr refugee camp on Monday, without releasing more details of the Palestinian's death.

The operation comes after two Israeli soldiers were lightly injured after being fired upon near the flashpoint city of Nablus overnight.

READ MORE British-Israeli sisters killed in West Bank shooting named

The army said the gunfire started after their forces arrested a wanted Palestinian.

Tensions have spiked in the West Bank following the killing of two British-Israeli sisters in the Jordan Valley on Friday, which also left their mother critically injured.

Later that night, an Italian tourist was killed and seven others injured during a car ramming attack next to a beach in Tel Aviv.

Tensions are escalating regionally after rockets were launched at Israel from Lebanon, Syria and the Gaza Strip towards the end of last week, with Israel also launching barrages against all three.

At least 90 Palestinians have been killed since the beginning of the year. Palestinian attacks have killed 18.