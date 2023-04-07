One dead and six wounded in suspected shooting and ramming attack in Tel Aviv

At least four people were wounded in a suspected shooting and ramming attack at Tel Aviv's beach promenade on Friday, emergency services and police said.

The attacker was reportedly shot.

One of the victims sustained serious injuries, while another is in moderate condition. Two others received minor injuries.

The incident is still under investigation and the motive for the attack is not yet known.

Police have confirmed that they have apprehended the attacker and that the situation is now under control. The wounded have been transported to nearby hospitals for treatment.

One killed, 6 wounded in Tel Aviv terror attack:



The police said that a report was received about a vehicle that hit several pedestrians at Tel Aviv promenade



The incident has caused panic and confusion in the area, with many scrambling to safety. Tel Aviv's beach promenade is a popular tourist destination and the attack has raised concerns about security in the area.

The attack comes amid heightened tension in the region, following a recent escalation of violence between Israel and Hamas in Gaza.

It also comes days after the US State Department issued a warning to American citizens about the “increased risk of violence” in Israel due to the continuing conflict.

This is a continuing story ...