Israel releases Palestinian prisoner Karim Younis after 40 years in jail

Israel released one of its longest-serving Palestinian prisoners on Thursday after 40 years in jail.

Karim Younis was freed and left in the city of Ra’anana, about 20km north of Tel Aviv, by Israeli authorities, the Palestinian Wafa news agency reported.

His family were not immediately notified of his release.

He was convicted by Israel in 1983 of the murder of Israeli soldier Avraham Bromberg three years earlier in the occupied Golan Heights and sentenced to life in prison. That was later reduced to 40 years.

"We are ready to offer another 40 years for the freedom of our people," he said after being released.

His cousin Maher Younis, who was also convicted of Bromberg's murder, is expected to be released as well.

Israeli forces raided his family home in the northern town of Ar'ara on Wednesday, Wafa reported.

Troops confiscated Palestinian flags and banners promoting the Fatah party, which is dominant in the occupied West Bank.

Karim Younis, who holds Israeli citizenship, visited his aunt, Maher's mother, after his release before visiting the graves of his parents, who died while he was in prison, the agency reported.

It comes days after Israel swore in the most right-wing government in its history.

Several ministers have pledged tougher action on Palestinian prisoners, including those who hold Israeli citizenship.

Israeli Interior Minister Aryeh Deri on Tuesday called for Younis to be stripped of his citizenship in a letter to the country's Attorney General, saying such a move "has legal validity in circumstances when people use their Israeli citizenship to harm" Israel and its citizens.

National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir demanded the death penalty for Palestinians found guilty of attacking Israelis as a condition for joining the coalition government.

He has ordered authorities to suppress celebrations outside the prison were Younis was held, as well as in his hometown.