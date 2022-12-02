Sudan's main pro-democracy coalition and military reportedly reach deal to end crisis

A major Sudanese pro-democracy coalition said on Friday that it has a reached deal with the ruling military to end the nation's political crisis.

The Forces for Freedom and Change said the framework deal on restoring a civilian-led democratic transition will be signed on Monday at the Nile-side Republican Palace in Khartoum, the Sudanese capital.

There was no immediate word on the deal from the military, which seized power in a coup 13 months ago that derailed a delicate democratic transition that began after the 2019 ouster of dictator Omar Al Bashir.

The announcement followed months of closed-door negotiations between the ruling generals and representatives of the FFC.

Beside halting Sudan's democratic transition, the October 25, 2021, coup also plunged Sudan into a complex political and economic crisis.

It also sparked mass street protests in which about 120 people were killed and more than 6,000 injured by security forces acting on orders from the military.

Sudanese security forces fire tear gas at protesters during a demonstration calling for civilian rule in the capital Khartoum's twin city of Omdurman. AFP

A statement from the FFC said the decision to sign the deal followed a meeting earlier on Friday between the group's representatives and military ruler Gen Abdel Fattah Al Burhan, who led last year's coup, and his second in command on the military-led Sovereign Council Gen Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo.

The meeting, it added, was attended by politicians from several parties and representatives of the UN, US, European Union and other key western and Arab nations.

Following the signing of the deal, details of a civilian-led transition to democratic rule will be defined, with the end goal being the drafting of a new constitution and the creation of bodies to carry out the transition, said the FFC. The statement gave no further details.

It did not specifically say that the military, as promised by generals Al Burhan and Dagalo, will step down and leave politics altogether. The two generals have repeatedly stated their willingness to hand over power back to civilians, but also rejected opposition proposals for reforming the military, police and security services.

Gen Al Burhan has for his part also made clear he wanted the military to remain the nation's ultimate source of power, assuming the role of guardian and arbiter, a suggestion rejected by many pro-democracy groups.

Sudanese anti-military demonstrators raise a banner bearing a crossed out image of Gen Abdel Fattah Al Burhan, who seized power in a coup 13 months ago. AFP

A major pro-democracy group, the neighbourhood-based Resistance Committees, has said it would oppose any deal with the military, insisting that the generals must unconditionally step down and be tried for the killing of protesters and the overthrow of a legitimate government.

It has repeatedly accused the FFC of lusting for power and betraying the goals of the revolution, a reference to the mass 2018-2019 street protests against Al Bashir's rule that ultimately forced the military to act and remove him.

The FFC statement called on “all revolutionary forces” to close ranks and unite to ensure the democratic transition.