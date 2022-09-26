Libyan militia clashes kill five people, including girl of 10

Clashes between two militias affiliated with Libya's Government of National Unity have left five dead, including a child.

Fighting broke out late on Sunday between armed factions in Al Zawiya, to the west of the capital Tripoli.

The Health Ministry said the five included a girl aged 10, AP reported.

Eight civilians were said to have been wounded. The clashes reportedly broke out after one militia fired at a member of its rival, both affiliated with the Tripoli-based government of Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibah.

The Libyan Red Cross called for an end to the fighting and the establishment of a safety corridor after families were trapped in the area and rescue teams were left unable to evacuate the wounded, local media reported.

The latest clashes come after 32 people were killed in Tripoli in fighting between militias loyal to Mr Dbeibah and armed forces aligned with the government of Fathi Bashagha, based in the east of the country. Both sides blamed the other for the violence, the worst fighting seen in the country in recent months.

At the time, the UN called on both to take “all necessary measures” to prevent further violence. Leaders should also agree “without delay” to a pathway to elections.

In July, meetings were held in Tripoli by senior military figures from both Libya's eastern and western power bases in an attempt to unify command over militias and troops, as well as to discuss the issue of mercenaries and foreign fighters.