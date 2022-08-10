Yemen's foreign minister reflects on 2015 kidnap by Houthi group

A senior Yemeni official has spoken in depth about the civil war and offered scenarios that could end the conflict, or make it more intractable.

The lecture by Yemeni Foreign Minister Ahmad Awad bin Mubarak late on Tuesday, at the Jordanian Society for International Affairs in Amman, also revealed some of the thinking in Jordan about Yemen.

Jordan is a member of the Arab Coalition that intervened in Yemen in 2015 on the side of the internationally recognised government, which has been led since April by a Presidential Council, formed with support from Saudi Arabia.

The kingdom has a small coastline on the Red Sea and Jordan's late King Hussein brokered a deal in 1994 that defused a potential civil war between northerners and southerners.

The deal was made before the ascendancy of the Houthi rebel group, a main actor in the current civil war. The north-south schism persists and has played in favour of the Houthis.

Mr bin Mubarak was on an official visit to Amman. The Houthi group kidnapped him seven years ago when he was chief of staff to then Yemeni president Abdrabu Mansur Hadi.

The 10-day experience, he said, gave him a crucial understanding of his adversary.

In detention, he asked for a Quran and his Houthi captors gave him some of their religious pamphlets along with the holy book.

The Houthis belong to the Zaidi sect of Islam and believe in an imamate, where the ruler must be a descendant of the Prophet Mohammed.

Mr bin Mubarak said the pamphlets portrayed the Houthis, who have their traditional stronghold in Yemen's mountainous north, as divinely chosen to lead Muslims, narrowing the concept of imamate even further.

“I was astonished,” Mr bin Mubarak said. “There have been always internal struggles in Yemen but they were not sectarian or religiously ideological.”

Most of Yemen’s population belong to the Shafii school of Islam. But a Zaidi imamate ruled modern Yemen for more than a millennium until it was overthrown in 1962.

The foreign minister, who was educated in Iraq, said the sectarian slant that the Houthis introduced to Yemeni politics in the last decade, and their closeness to Iran, pose an “imminent danger to the Yemeni identity”.

It risks, if peace is achieved, a Yemeni political system based on sectarian quotas doomed for failure, as Lebanon's experience has shown, he said.

“We do not want a Hezbollah in Yemen,” said Mr bin Mubarak, citing the de facto veto that the Iran-backed Shiite group holds in Lebanon.

A national dialogue about the shape of a future Yemen, which Yemenis tried before, undermines the Houthis, because a quota system is not popular in Yemen, said Mr bin Mubarak.

Disputing suggestions by some in the audience that the Arab intervention drove the Houthis to embrace Iran, he said Tehran's support for Houthis started before the war.

Since the 1980s, he said, Iran paid for about 60,000 Yemenis to study at its Shiite seminaries.

In 2004 the government broke up two Houthi-and Hezbollah-linked cells in Yemen. One was smuggling in weapons and the other planning operations against government forces, he said.

Similar to the rest of the region, he said Iran has been carrying a “carpet weaving” strategy: slowly building up local allies to take over strategic assets in the region and attack countries opposed to Tehran.

He cited the Houthi advance on Aden, which was repelled in 2015 by Arab-backed Yemeni factions and which he said would have further undermined Saudi Arabia in its “soft belly,” as well as shipping in the Bab Al Mandeb Strait.

The Houthis already control the port city of Hodeidah, north of the strait.

Ahmad Al Battah, a professor at Jordan University, asked how a tiny Houthi minority could gain so much territorial control, Iran's support notwithstanding

Mr bin Mubarak pointed to the war economy, which he said nets the Houthis $1.35 billion a year in extortion and protection money, besides the black market.

He said the Houthis also captured Yemeni army arsenal when they occupied the capital Sanaa between 2014-2015 and initially co-opted the security forces in the city by maintaining their structures, as well as allying with the late former president Ali Abdullah Saleh.

Saleh was killed in Sanaa in 2017 when he turned against the Houthis.

Falah Al Jubour, a retired Jordanian officer who served as a member of the international peacekeeping forces in former Yugoslavia, doubted that a peace deal could conclude the war.

In addition to being a member of the Arab Coalition in Yemen, Jordan is also home to the Office of the UN Special Envoy to Yemen.

About 14,000 Yemenis are seeking asylum in Jordan.

“There is an Iranian project in Yemen and it will not be defeated unless the Saudi effort is supported,” Mr Al Jubour said.

“An ideological war is tough," he said. "It will not end except on the battlefield."