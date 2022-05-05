Three people reported killed in attack in central Israel

Police say incident appears to be a terror attack

Israeli security forces inspect the scene of a stabbing attack in a bus near the Elazar settlement in the occupied West Bank on March 31. AFP
The National
May 05, 2022

At least three people were killed in an attack in the central Israeli city of Elad on Thursday, Israel's Channel 12 television reported.

Police said the incident, which occurred as Israelis celebrated independence day, appeared to be a terrorist attack.

Elad's mayor, speaking on Channel 12, called on residents to stay indoors while security forces operated in the area.

The Magen David Adom emergency response service said a fourth person was in a critical condition after the incident, which comes after a series of deadly attacks by Palestinians and Israeli Arabs in recent weeks.

Initial reports said four people had been wounded.

More to follow.

Updated: May 05, 2022, 6:48 PM
