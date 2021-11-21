Cairo schools close following thunderstorm and rain in northern Egypt

Schools in Egypt’s capital of Cairo and across much of north of the country were closed on Sunday as a precaution against bad weather, authorities said.

The closure followed a thunderstorm and heavy rainfall on Saturday night in most of northern Egypt as well as a sudden drop in temperature.

The rainfall flooded several major thoroughfares and tunnels in various parts of Cairo, creating miles-long traffic jams in some parts.

Some roads were also closed by the police for safety.

The temperature dropped to about 12°C on Sunday night. The cold spell is expected to end on Monday.