Cairo schools close following thunderstorm and rain in northern Egypt

Rare thunderstorm, lightning and heavy rainfall have left Cairo's streets flooded and traffic in chaos

Hamza Hendawi
Cairo
Nov 21, 2021

Schools in Egypt’s capital of Cairo and across much of north of the country were closed on Sunday as a precaution against bad weather, authorities said.

The closure followed a thunderstorm and heavy rainfall on Saturday night in most of northern Egypt as well as a sudden drop in temperature.

The rainfall flooded several major thoroughfares and tunnels in various parts of Cairo, creating miles-long traffic jams in some parts.

Some roads were also closed by the police for safety.

The temperature dropped to about 12°C on Sunday night. The cold spell is expected to end on Monday.

Updated: November 21st 2021, 6:49 AM
