Palestinians fly kites in Khan Yunis - in pictures

Palestinian children fly kites on the beach of Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip in an event organised by the town's municipality as part of a programme offering psychological support to the residents of the war-scarred territory.

AFP

A Palestinian woman and a child fly a kite on the beach of Khan Yunis.

AFP

Palestinian women and children fly kites on the beach at Khan Yunis.

AFP

A kite-flying event at Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip, part of a programme offering psychological support to residents of the war-scarred territory.

AFP

Palestinian women making kites on the beach at Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip. AFP