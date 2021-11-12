Palestinians fly kites in Khan Yunis - in pictures

Event is part of programme offering psychological support to residents of war-scarred area

Nov 12, 2021

Palestinian children fly kites on the beach of Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip in an event organised by the town's municipality as part of a programme offering psychological support to the residents of the war-scarred territory.

A Palestinian woman and a child fly a kite on the beach of Khan Yunis.

Palestinian women and children fly kites on the beach at Khan Yunis.

A kite-flying event at Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip, part of a programme offering psychological support to residents of the war-scarred territory.

Palestinian women making kites on the beach at Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip. AFP

Updated: November 12th 2021, 9:23 AM
