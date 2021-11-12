Palestinians fly kites in Khan Yunis - in pictures

Palestinian children fly kites on the beach of Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip in an event organised by the town's municipality as part of a programme offering psychological support to the residents of the war-scarred territory.
A Palestinian woman and a child fly a kite on the beach of Khan Yunis.
Palestinian women and children fly kites on the beach at Khan Yunis.
A kite-flying event at Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip, part of a programme offering psychological support to residents of the war-scarred territory.
Palestinian women making kites on the beach at Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip. AFP
Updated: November 12th 2021, 9:23 AM