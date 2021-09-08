Egypt and Turkey normalisation talks end with little progress

Talks in Ankara between Egypt and Turkey on normalising relations. Photo: Egyptian foreign ministry

Egypt and Turkey on Wednesday wrapped up two days of talks aimed at resolving tense relations with an agreement to hold more discussions.

The dialogue held in the Turkish capital Ankara, were the second round between the two regional powerhouses since May.

The initial dialogue in Cairo was the first official high-level contact between Cairo and Ankara since relations soured over the 2013 removal in Egypt of former president Mohammed Morsi, who had good relations with Turkey.

“The two delegations touched on a number of bilateral issues in addition to several regional questions like the situation in Libya, Syria, Iraq, Palestine and the East Mediterranean,” a joint statement said about the Ankara talks led by deputy foreign ministers from both sides.

“The two parties agreed to continue these consultations and emphasised their wish to make progress in the issues discussed as well as the need to take additional steps to facilitate relations between them,” added the statement without giving more details.

Talks between the two nations began after a series of goodwill gestures and positive rhetoric by Turkey earlier this year.

They were a part of an energetic diplomatic drive by Ankara to improve frayed ties with Arab heavyweights including the UAE and Saudi Arabia.

The Turkish outreach is motivated in large part by Ankara’s wish not to lose the goodwill of some of its largest trade partners and also to secure a place in plans under way to turn the Eastern Mediterranean into a global energy hub after the discovery of massive natural gas reserves.

The energy plans are spearheaded by Egypt and Turkey’s arch-rivals and close Cairo allies Greece and Cyprus. They also include Israel, Jordan, Italy and the Palestinians.

Egypt and Turkey have been at loggerheads over Libya, where they supported rival factions and came close to war in the summer of 2020, when Turkish-backed Libyan forces looked set to march on eastern Libya close to the Egyptian border.

Cairo also accuses Ankara of supporting radical Islamic groups in the region and feels that its military presence across much of the Middle East and East Africa pose a threat to Egyptian national security.

Egyptian security officials say Turkey has met some key conditions set by Cairo for relations to be normalised, but pointed out that a great deal remains to be done by the Turkish government.

Foremost among Egyptian conditions is a withdrawal of Turkish forces and allied foreign militiamen from Libya to allow an internationally-backed political process to proceed to end the country’s decade-old civil war.

Egypt is also demanding the extradition of 15 members of the Muslim Brotherhood who are wanted in Egypt in connection with terror attacks after Morsi’s 2013 removal.

Ankara has already ordered a halt to years of scathing criticism of Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El Sisi by Turkey-based TV networks run or inspired by the Brotherhood.

Egypt has reciprocated by stopping personal attacks on President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in the pro-government media.

Ultra processed foods - Carbonated drinks, sweet or savoury packaged snacks, confectionery, mass-produced packaged breads and buns - margarines and spreads; cookies, biscuits, pastries, cakes, and cake mixes, breakfast cereals, cereal and energy bars; - energy drinks, milk drinks, fruit yoghurts and fruit drinks, cocoa drinks, meat and chicken extracts and instant sauces - infant formulas and follow-on milks, health and slimming products such as powdered or fortified meal and dish substitutes, - many ready-to-heat products including pre-prepared pies and pasta and pizza dishes, poultry and fish nuggets and sticks, sausages, burgers, hot dogs, and other reconstituted meat products, powdered and packaged instant soups, noodles and desserts.

Padmaavat Director: Sanjay Leela Bhansali Starring: Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Shahid Kapoor, Jim Sarbh 3.5/5

The story of Edge Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, established Edge in 2019. It brought together 25 state-owned and independent companies specialising in weapons systems, cyber protection and electronic warfare. Edge has an annual revenue of $5 billion and employs more than 12,000 people. Some of the companies include Nimr, a maker of armoured vehicles, Caracal, which manufactures guns and ammunitions company, Lahab

Jewel of the Expo 2020 252 projectors installed on Al Wasl dome 13.6km of steel used in the structure that makes it equal in length to 16 Burj Khalifas 550 tonnes of moulded steel were raised last year to cap the dome 724,000 cubic metres is the space it encloses Stands taller than the leaning tower of Pisa Steel trellis dome is one of the largest single structures on site The size of 16 tennis courts and weighs as much as 500 elephants Al Wasl means connection in Arabic World’s largest 360-degree projection surface

Points to remember Debate the issue, don't attack the person

Build the relationship and dialogue by seeking to find common ground

Express passion for the issue but be aware of when you're losing control or when there's anger. If there is, pause and take some time out.

Listen actively without interrupting

Avoid assumptions, seek understanding, ask questions

Living in... This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country’s most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home.

How the UAE flag should be flown The UAE has strict laws regulating the flying of the country’s flag. Standards set by the Emirates Authority for Standardisation and Metrology say the flag should be rectangular in shape, its height half of its width and the colours in the correct order. The owner must check on the flag’s condition every 45 days to ensure it is not damaged and it must be changed every six months. The rules apply to situations where a flag is hung permanently at government buildings or embassies. But there are regulations to govern the short-term use of flags as well. They stipulate that the flag should be made of nylon and it must weigh more than 122.5 grams per square metre. The penal code includes fines and even jail for those who abuse the flag. According to Article 176, “anyone who publicly insults the President, flag or the national emblem of the State, shall be punished by detention". Article 3 of federal law No 2 for 1971 says whoever uses the flag inappropriately will face a jail sentence up to six months, and / or a fine; “as the country’s flag should be treated with dignity and respect, and should not be insulted, and not raised below any other flag or banner.”

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

Three trading apps to try Sharad Nair recommends three investment apps for UAE residents: For beginners or people who want to start investing with limited capital, Mr Nair suggests eToro. “The low fees and low minimum balance requirements make the platform more accessible,” he says. “The user interface is straightforward to understand and operate, while its social element may help ease beginners into the idea of investing money by looking to a virtual community.”

If you’re an experienced investor, and have $10,000 or more to invest, consider Saxo Bank. “Saxo Bank offers a more comprehensive trading platform with advanced features and insight for more experienced users. It offers a more personalised approach to opening and operating an account on their platform,” he says.

Finally, StashAway could work for those who want a hands-off approach to their investing. “It removes one of the biggest challenges for novice traders: picking the securities in their portfolio,” Mr Nair says. “A goal-based approach or view towards investing can help motivate residents who may usually shy away from investment platforms.”

The specs: 2018 Volkswagen Teramont Price, base / as tested Dh137,000 / Dh189,950 Engine 3.6-litre V6 Gearbox Eight-speed automatic Power 280hp @ 6,200rpm Torque 360Nm @ 2,750rpm Fuel economy, combined 11.7L / 100km

Tips for SMEs to cope Adapt your business model. Make changes that are future-proof to the new normal

Make sure you have an online presence

Open communication with suppliers, especially if they are international. Look for local suppliers to avoid delivery delays

Open communication with customers to see how they are coping and be flexible about extending terms, etc

Courtesy: Craig Moore, founder and CEO of Beehive, which provides term finance and working capital finance to SMEs. Only SMEs that have been trading for two years are eligible for funding from Beehive.

Listen here Subscribe to Business Extra • Apple Podcasts

