Pro-Hamas activists launch incendiary balloons into Israel

An Israeli soldier tries to extinguish a fire lit by incendiary balloons launched from Gaza. Reuters

Incendiary balloons launched from the Gaza Strip on Sunday started at least three blazes in southern Israel, Israeli media reported, raising fears of renewed air strikes on the Hamas-run territory.

Photos and video posted on social media showed Hamas-linked activists launching the balloons. On one of them was written the message: “Time is running out.”

The launches came two months after an 11-day war between Israel and Hamas.

The militant group is upset that Israel has done little to ease a crippling blockade on the territory since the fighting ended, and over delays in indirect negotiations with Israel to resume Qatari financial aid to Gaza.

Read more Israeli minister wants voucher system for foreign aid to Gaza

Israeli media reported at least three fires in southern Israel, breaking a three-week lull in launching the balloons.

The Israeli Prime Minister, Naftali Bennett, has compared the balloons to rocket fire and has ordered air strikes after launches in the past.