I had not expected to cry in a yoga class in Zanzibar. But then, I had not realised how much I needed to.

Led by the softly spoken Yasmina, the early morning session at ENVI Paje was less about perfecting a downward dog than surrendering to the moment. We were encouraged to trust our bodies, feel safe and let go. Something struck a nerve. By the time I returned to my villa, I was in tears. Not from sadness, but from release.

For the team behind this intimate new resort on Zanzibar’s south-eastern coast, that might not be unexpected. Wellness here extends beyond massages and treatments – the ambition is to send guests home feeling better than when they arrived.

The 22 villas at the resort, which opened in July, sit behind tall fences and tropical plants on the white sands of Paje Beach, overlooking the Indian Ocean and its shifting, reef-sheltered lagoon. The nearby village, a short tuk-tuk ride away, is known for kitesurfing, but the resort’s appeal is more contemplative.

Sunrise and sunset yoga, meditation and beach walks encourage guests to embrace a slower pace of life. Photo: ENVI Paje Show caption: Sunrise and sunset yoga, meditation and beach walks encourag…

The pace slows on arrival. In a vaulted, open-sided lobby of carved timber and oversized wicker lamps, guests wash their hands with scented oils and scrubs prepared by local practitioner Annette. Shoes go into a wicker basket: another invitation to leave everyday life at the door.

ENVI Paje is the latest addition to ENVI Lodges, the Dubai-based hospitality group founded in 2021 by Noelle Homsy and Chris Nader. Conceived as an alternative to cookie-cutter luxury hotels, the group focuses on smaller properties that respond to their surroundings and engage with local communities.

Developed with owner Riad Welly and designed by Spectrum Architecture, the resort draws on Swahili traditions. Geometric motifs decorate timber columns, door frames and wall panels, while woven textures and colourful kikoi fabrics reference the East African coast. At the open-air restaurant, Flo, a rattan installation ripples across the ceiling like a breaking wave.

The intimate resort comprises 22 villas nestled among tropical greenery. Photo: ENVI Paje Show caption: The intimate resort comprises 22 villas nestled among tropic…

Much of the furniture, lighting and decorative work was made by island craftspeople.

“Everything’s local,” says Kevin Haddad, who oversees operations for the group. Architects supplied designs for the lampshades’ metal bases, he explains, which local artisans then brought to life.

That commitment extends to the bathrooms, where amenities come from Mwani, a nearby NGO working with women who harvest seaweed from the lagoon and turn it into soaps, shampoos and skincare items. Annette also makes the resort’s signature mango and lemongrass-scented oil, alongside essential oils that can be blended for individual guests.

The same thinking shapes the food. At Flo, executive chef Karen de Villiers, whose career includes some of Africa’s most luxurious safari lodges, builds her menu around local seafood, fruit and spices.

“The produce is about 99 per cent locally sourced,” says Haddad. “We’re really going to the source, making sure that we get the freshest, best ingredients locally. That’s how we engineered the menu.”

Executive chef Karen de Villiers champions local seafood, fruit and spices through a contemporary interpretation of Swahili cooking. Photo: ENVI Paje Show caption: Executive chef Karen de Villiers champions local seafood, fr…

The result is a lively interpretation of Swahili cooking: seared tuna, octopus carpaccio, urojo soup, tamarind chicken and local bean curry, alongside platters of prawns, lobster and calamari. Avocados become guacamole served with cassava crisps; coffee mousse arrives with a coffee and cashew crumble. One evening, a six-course Swahili dinner on the beach includes octopus curry and chicken pilau.

A dedicated vegan menu is a welcome detail that remains surprisingly unusual in luxury hotels. Accustomed to negotiating around the odd vegetable side dish, I find the choice a revelation. De Villiers even produces vegan brownies. “We try to remain flexible,” says Haddad. “If you want something off the menu, we will do it for you as well.”

Personalisation begins before check-in. Two weeks before arrival, guests receive a questionnaire covering dietary requirements, turndown preferences, activities and spa treatments, allowing the team to prepare.

“If you’re interested in kitesurfing lessons, our guest experience team can have a conversation with you and create an itinerary,” says Zephne Weston, the resort’s sales and trade relations representative. “Or we can share our spa treatment menu before you arrive. Everything is designed according to your needs and where you are at the moment.”

Designed by Spectrum Architecture, ENVI Paje draws on Swahili architectural traditions and the craftsmanship of the East African coast. Photo: ENVI Paje Show caption: Designed by Spectrum Architecture, ENVI Paje draws on Swahil…

The resort’s most distinctive feature is The Sanctuary, a purpose-built wellness centre developed with Welly. Arranged around a garden, it has four treatment rooms, a yoga and Pilates studio, a gym, sauna and ice baths, plus hyperbaric oxygen treatments, red-light therapy and compression boots.

Treatments draw on regional ingredients including baobab, coconut, coffee, sea salt, lemongrass and clove. An arrival consultation with the spa manager helps guests decide what they want from their stay.

“It’s not a sales tool,” insists Weston. “It’s literally about how we can make you leave this island better than when you arrived.”

For all the technology, the simpler experiences are just as compelling. An ice bath after the sauna leaves me gasping, but my skin feels incredible. A jungle gym with monkey bars and custom-made wooden weights offers the opportunity to exercise beneath coconut palms. Sunrise and sunset yoga, meditation, water Pilates and early morning beach walks provide gentler options.

Carved timber, woven textures and locally crafted furnishings give the resort a distinctive sense of place. Photo: ENVI Paje Show caption: Carved timber, woven textures and locally crafted furnishing…

The greatest luxury, though, may be the freedom to do none of it.

“In the end, what we want to do here is just be genuine,” says Haddad. “The idea is, if you want to come here and do nothing and just lie by the beach, there’s no pressure.”

My Ocean Front villa makes a convincing case for staying put. It opens on to a generous terrace and private pool facing the Indian Ocean. A curved wooden screen divides the living space, while a free-standing bath sits beneath a fringed wicker lampshade. Adding camomile flowers and bath salts feels almost absurdly indulgent.

Outside, sandy paths wind through banana palms, bougainvillaeas and frangipani, linking beachfront villas with those tucked deeper into the greenery.

It is the smaller gestures that linger. One evening, turndown brings delicate coconut and cacao morsels; on another, a hand-blended coconut after-sun balm appears. Both make the hospitality feel personal.

An oft-heard phrase in Zanzibar is pole-pole, which means slowly, slowly. It fits a place where palms cast dappled shade and the tides set the day’s rhythm.

I arrived expecting sunshine and sea air. I left feeling that something deeper had shifted. If a few tears were part of the process, so be it.