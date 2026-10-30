Who is The Gstaad Guy? The mystery man taking Dubai's luxury lifestyle for a spin

In his latest social media video, titled How to Enjoy Dubai the Gstaad Guy Way, the satirical character The Gstaad Guy offers his own take on the city, from helicopter rides over the Palm Jumeirah to nightclub visits and leisurely strolls through shopping malls.

The video, created in partnership with Visa, sees the character, whose fictional name is Constance De Von Gstaad, dispensing advice on how to experience Dubai like a local.

Riding in a helicopter over the Palm Jumeirah, he describes the experience as "travelling like a local". He also advises visitors to avoid "Dubai Bling-ing", despite clearly enjoying a party himself. Instead, he recommends going for a walk, preferably around Mall of the Emirates.

Elsewhere, he is seen smoking shisha, riding in a limousine and visiting a nightclub, complete with VIP sparklers, while extolling the virtues of cycling, horse riding and wellness treatments, which he calls "sauna shvitzing".

The result is a tongue-in-cheek guide to Dubai that pokes fun at the habits of the ultra-wealthy while enthusiastically indulging in them.

Who is The Gstaad Guy?

The Gstaad Guy has amassed almost two million Instagram followers by satirising the perpetual boredom and disappointment of the super-rich.

Posing as British aristocrat Constance De Von Gstaad, he is usually seen aboard yachts, skiing, shopping or smoking cigars, his mouth permanently downturned in disapproval. His response to almost everything is "a la poubelle", French for "in the trash".

The character takes his name from Gstaad, the exclusive Swiss Alpine resort synonymous with the international jet set. Long a byword for wealth and privilege, its pronunciation even became a joke in the 1992 film Scent of a Woman, when Philip Seymour Hoffman's character mocks Chris O'Donnell's for getting it wrong. In English, it is commonly pronounced "ge-Schtaad", while Swiss speakers often drop the initial "g".

Raised in London, he speaks with a mid-Atlantic international-school accent and appears to be well-acquainted with the wealthy circles he mocks.

The Gstaad Guy has also created other characters, most notably Colton, a brash Gen Z American whose louder, less refined manner provides a counterpoint to Constance's old-money affectations.

Gstaad Guy attends the Bentley Bentayga Chalet Edition with Gstaad Guy at Belvedere Restaurant in London. Getty Images Show caption: Gstaad Guy attends the Bentley Bentayga Chalet Edition with …

What is The Gstaad Guy's real name?

Despite his online fame, the man behind The Gstaad Guy has largely remained anonymous. He introduces himself as Constance even out of character and reveals little about his private life.

However, an alumni entry on the American School in London's website, apparently corroborated by an image shared on X, identifies him as Mac Anabtawi, who co-developed Snupps, a social organisation and inventory app, with his father, Sari Anabtawi.

UK Companies House records list Sari Anabtawi's middle name as Maher. In some Arab families, the patronymic chain, known as nasab, means first-born sons are named after their paternal grandfather, suggesting Mac could be a nickname for Maher.

Companies House records show a Maher Anabtawi born in 1996, broadly consistent with The Gstaad Guy's reported age in a 2025 appearance on Logan Paul's Impaulsive podcast, titled Meet Gstaad Guy: The 27-Year-Old Who Made a Career Bullying Billionaires. Maher Anabtawi is listed as a director of several companies, including Pbl Brand Ltd, Ggab Limited and Theguy Limited, names that appear to reference his jewellery brand Poubel and The Gstaad Guy.

Meanwhile, a profile of Sari Anabtawi on financial research platform MarketScreener details a career in investment banking, including a senior role at Standard Bank in Dubai, suggestion a broader link to the emirate.

Known for his dismissive catchphrase 'a la poubelle', The Gstaad Guy is popular with luxury brands looking to reach younger audiences. Getty Images Show caption: Known for his dismissive catchphrase 'a la poubelle', The Gs…

From social media satire to luxury brand favourite

The Gstaad Guy's appeal has extended well beyond social media. He has become a favourite of luxury brands seeking to connect with younger audiences through humour and self-awareness, and has earned a place on the prestigious Business of Fashion 500 list.

In August 2024, the creator launched his own jewellery brand, Poubel, featuring sterling silver charms. He travelled to Dubai in February 2025 to launch the collection on luxury shopping platform Ounass.

He is also a regular visitor to the UAE, although previous appearances have more often featured the louder, brasher Coltan character. In December 2025, he was spotted at Sotheby's inaugural Collectors' Week Abu Dhabi.

What makes the latest collaboration with Visa particularly entertaining is the decision to send Constance, rather than Colton, around Dubai.

For a character who has built a following by dismissing almost everything he encounters, his apparent enthusiasm for the city's more extravagant pleasures makes for an amusing change of pace.