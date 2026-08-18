The coolest summer beach clubs around the world in 2026

There was a time when the world's most glamorous beach clubs belonged almost exclusively to the Mediterranean. Capri had its dramatic views, Saint-Tropez its high-energy day parties and Mykonos its endless soundtrack of house music.

This summer, however, the map has shifted. From Egypt's North Coast to the shores of Lebanon, a new generation of beach destinations is proving that the art of seaside living is no longer confined to Europe's traditional playgrounds.

The season's most interesting openings blur the lines between resort, restaurant and fashion destination. A day by the sea is now as likely to involve designer cabanas, Michelin-level dining and internationally renowned DJs as it is a swim in crystalline waters.

Egypt's North Coast comes of age

La Plage by La Maison Ani at Hacienda White. Photo: La Plage by La Maison Ani Show caption: La Plage by La Maison Ani at Hacienda White. Photo: La Plage…

Long a favourite with Cairene society, Egypt's North Coast has entered a new chapter, with international hospitality brands and luxury developers investing in destinations that rival the Cote d'Azur.

At SouthMED, Kyma Beach has quickly become the address of the summer. Developed by Talaat Moustafa Group in partnership with Dubai's Rikas Hospitality Group, the Greek-inspired venue combines Cycladic architecture with a programme of electronic music performances, transforming the development into one of the region's most talked-about social spots.

Further along the coast, La Plage by La Maison Ani has brought chef Izu Ani's Riviera-inspired dining philosophy from Dubai to Hacienda White. The emphasis is on understated elegance, where leisurely Mediterranean lunches meet long afternoons that drift effortlessly into sundowners.

Fashion has also found its place on the shoreline. At Villa Coconut Hotel at Zoya Ghazala Bay, Missoni Resort Club marks the Italian house's first hospitality collaboration in Africa.

Missoni has taken over Villa Coconut Hotel at Zoya Ghazala Bay. Photo: Missoni Show caption: Missoni has taken over Villa Coconut Hotel at Zoya Ghazala B…

Signature zigzags, kaleidoscopic colour palettes and custom furnishings transform the beachfront into what feels like a living Missoni campaign.

Perhaps the most design-led newcomer is Sa'ada Sahel Beach in Ras El Hekma. Horizon Egypt Developments has partnered with Italian outdoor furniture specialist Paola Lenti to furnish the beach experience. Chef Omar Dhiab oversees the culinary offering, while live performances animate the weekends.

Returning for another season, Esca Playa in Sidi Abdel Rahman continues to attract a devoted following.

Esca Playa on Egypt's Mediterranean coast celebrates its second season in 2026. Photo: Esca Playa Show caption: Esca Playa on Egypt's Mediterranean coast celebrates its sec…

Designed by architect Mohamed Badie, its cave-like organic forms frame Mediterranean cuisine, sushi and some of the coast's most coveted sunset lounge sessions.

Lebanon's revival by the sea

Lebanon's coastline has always exuded effortless glamour and, despite recent challenges, a fresh generation of beach clubs is helping redefine its summer scene.

The Karen Wazen Beach Club, Beirut in Photo: Karen Wazen Beach Club Show caption: The Karen Wazen Beach Club, Beirut in Photo: Karen Wazen Bea…

In Beirut, entrepreneur Karen Wazen has launched an eponymous beach club, bringing a polished resort atmosphere to the Aishti Rooftop, pairing rooftop pools with sweeping Mediterranean views and a fashionable sunset crowd.

North of the capital, Isar Beach Club offers a softer rhythm. Set along Ula Beach in Zouk Mosbeh, it combines rustic coastal dining with barefoot luxury and even horseback rides along the shoreline.

Further north, Calico Beach Club in Anfeh has become known for its infinity pool and uninterrupted sunset views, while Batroun welcomes Ile Beach Bar, a minimalist destination where craft drinks are served against one of the Mediterranean's most photogenic coastlines.

Se is set along the coastline of the ancient city of Byblos. Photo: Se by Oceanblue Show caption: Se is set along the coastline of the ancient city of Byblos.…

In historic Byblos, Se by Oceanblue completes the picture with an energetic beach lounge that pairs contemporary design with open-air music beside one of the world's oldest ports.

Fashion moves on to the sand

Luxury brands continue to treat beach clubs as their most immersive summer showcases, transforming coastlines into temporary extensions of their boutiques.

In Bodrum, Turkey, Jacquemus has once again demonstrated its instinct for creating the season's most Instagramable destination. Its takeover of Blue Beach Club at Mandarin Oriental wraps Paradise Bay in the label's unmistakable monochrome stripes, extending the aesthetic from loungers and parasols to paddle boards, backgammon sets and even beach games. The result feels like stepping inside a Simon Porte Jacquemus campaign.

The designer has also returned to Monte-Carlo Beach, dressing the legendary pier and Pool Cafe in soft powder-blue stripes that perfectly capture Riviera nostalgia through a contemporary lens.

In Cannes, Emporio Armani has taken over Vega La Plage for the summer, with parasols and daybeds in rich burgundy tones.

Burberry has reworked its house check for One&Only Aesthesis in Glyfada, Greece. Photo: One&Only Aesthesis Show caption: Burberry has reworked its house check for One&Only Aesthesis…

Meanwhile in Greece, Burberry has brought its own interpretation of coastal luxury to One&Only Aesthesis in Glyfada, reworking its famous house check in blues across cabanas, loungers and even a bespoke ice-cream cart.

Dior continues to expand its Dioriviera universe. At Il Riccio in Capri, the dramatic terraces overlooking the Blue Grotto have been transformed with the maison's instantly recognisable blue-and-white palette, while D Maris Bay in Turkey receives bespoke pool decks, parasols and floating accessories that extend the fantasy beyond the boutique.

In Marbella, Spain, Omani perfume house Amouage teamed up with Nobu Hotel to celebrate its Love Hibiscus scent next to the sea, complete with branded parasols, on-trend drinks and fragrance masterclasses for those seeking true immersion.

Permanent addresses worth travelling for

Alongside seasonal collaborations, several permanent destinations have debuted this year, signalling a longer-term evolution in luxury hospitality.

On Capri, Mare by Casa Tua has opened inside Hotel La Palma, bringing the celebrated Miami hospitality group's first Italian beach club to the island.

Seafood restaurant at Langosteria Porto Cervo in Sardinia. Photo: Langosteria Porto Cervo Show caption: Seafood restaurant at Langosteria Porto Cervo in Sardinia. P…

In Sardinia, Langosteria Porto Cervo has introduced its celebrated seafood restaurant and beachside lifestyle to the Costa Smeralda, while Le Sirenuse Mare, created by the family behind Positano's legendary Le Sirenuse, has expanded to Nerano with a new waterfront restaurant, cocktail bars and boutique – a sophisticated alternative reached by boat rather than road.

Beach clubs now seem to be part of summer living, becoming luxe destinations in their own right. Whether on Egypt's rapidly evolving North Coast or along the familiar shores of the Mediterranean, the modern beach club has become one of luxury travel's defining experiences.