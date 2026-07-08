Trainer diplomacy: Albanian Prime Minister sports unusual shoes at Nato summit

When the 32 leaders gathered for the traditional "family photo" at the Nato summit in Ankara, there was something unusual about the resulting image.

Among the sea of sombre dark suits and shoes, a solitary pair of white trainers stood out. The wearer? Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama.

Rama has made his penchant for gleaming white trainers something of a signature over the past decade, regularly attending high-level talks and events in his unorthodox choice of footwear.

Pairing a business suit with white trainers is thought to be a leftover from his former career as a professional basketball player. At more than two metres tall, he spent his teenage years and early twenties playing for Dinamo Tirana and the Albanian national team before retiring aged 27.

He had a stint as an artist and art professor before entering politics in 1998 as Minister for Culture, Youth and Sports. By 2013, he had begun to embrace white trainers as suitable political attire.

Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama wore his signature white footwear to the NATO Summit in Spain in 2022. EPA Info

Since then, the look has become so synonymous with Rama that when the Kurdistan region Deputy Prime Minister Qubad Talabani and his delegation visited Prime Minister Rama on Monday, they posted a photo on X of themselves, all wearing matching white trainers, in his honour.

This does not mean Rama wears only white shoes, of course. He has been seen at global events wearing more orthodox dark shoes and a formal suit.

As the world leaders at the two-day summit arranged themselves for the photocall, a smiling Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney could be seen pointing out Rama's shoes to US President Donald Trump. Rama is standing next to the summit's host, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Other leaders in attendance include British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, French President Emmanuel Macron, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.