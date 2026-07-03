Sotheby's $9.7m Abu Dhabi auction features Bugatti, Birkin and rare jewels

Sotheby's is bringing a new online auction to Abu Dhabi, with bidding now open until July 10.

The Abu Dhabi Collectors’ Edit: Materiality sale explores how exceptional materials unite some of the world's finest luxury objects.

Featuring more than 30 lots with a combined estimate of $6.6 million to $9.7 million, items include watches, loose gemstones, jewellery, a Birkin bag and even a Bugatti, celebrating the craftsmanship that transforms rare materials into highly coveted creations.

A limited edition Black Box Midas Kelly 25 Sellier, with 18K yellow gold hardware, made in 2023 is expected to sell for $110,000-$140,000. Photo: Sotheby's Info

The carbon fibre used to build a high-performance bicycle or hypercar is made from the same element as the diamonds that define high jewellery. Gold, meanwhile, appears everywhere from the hardware of a Hermès bag to the movements and cases of exceptional timepieces.

Among the highlights is a limited-edition 2023 Hermès Black Box Midas Sellier Kelly 25 with 18K yellow gold hardware, estimated at $110,000 to $140,000.

Also offered is a Richard Mille RM 65-01 split-seconds chronograph in pink gold, featuring a semi-skeletonised dial, date display and rapid-winding mechanism, estimated at $200,000 to $400,000.

Richard Mille, reference RM65-01, pink gold semi-skeletonised split-seconds chronograph wristwatch. Photo: Sotheby's Info

Another timepiece in gold is the pink gold split-second LineSport chronograph monopoussoir rattrapante, reference CM single button, bracelet watch, made in 2024, by F.P. Journe, and listed with a reserve of $200,000 to $400,000.

From the German jewellery house of Hemmerle are several pieces including a 19.08-carat Ceylon sapphire ring, estimated in the $120,000 to $220,000 range, as well as a pair of amethyst and purple sapphire earrings that is expected to fetch $80,000 on the high end.

A cushion-shaped paraíba-type tourmaline weighing 199.73 carats is being sold as part of the 'Materiality' auction in Abu Dhabi. Photo: Sotheby's Info

Other highlights include an unmounted, cushion-shaped paraiba-type tourmaline weighing 199.73 carats, estimated at $220,000 to $320,000.

Also on offer is an emerald and diamond necklace by Van Cleef & Arpels, set with pear and marquise-shaped Colombian emeralds and pear-shaped and brilliant-cut diamonds, estimated at $150,000 to $200,000.

Rounding off the sale is a Bugatti Factor One bicycle, one of only 250 made worldwide. Its frame will be custom-built for the winning bidder using the same 3K twill-weave carbon fibre found in the Bugatti Veyron and Chiron, and is expected to fetch between $20,000 and $30,000.

The Bugatti Factor One bike offered as part of the Materiality auction in Abu Dhabi. Photo: Sotheby's Info

Then there's the 2018 Bugatti Chiron, estimated at $2.85 million to $3.5 million. Offered by RM Sotheby's, the auction house's motoring division, the car is one of only 200 built. It has had just two owners and covered only 1,848 kilometres.

Finished in grey carbon over a Beluga Black and Gris Rafale interior, it is powered by a quad-turbocharged 8.0-litre W16 engine producing 1,479hp.

The sale marks Sotheby's latest investment in the Middle East and concludes its global luxury auction season, following major watch and jewellery sales in Hong Kong, Geneva and New York. It also follows the success of Sotheby's first Abu Dhabi auction in December 2025, where a Birkin bag once owned by Jane Birkin sold for $2.9 million.