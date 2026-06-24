World Cup 2026's biggest fashion trends: Pink boots, Birkin bags and leopard-print suits

The 2026 World Cup is becoming something of a fashion spectacle, from mismatched boots and kilts to rare Birkin bags.

As fans descend in their thousands and players are pushed to their limits, here are some of the tournament’s standout style moments so far.

Pink boots

In one of those curious moments when several brands seem to arrive at the same conclusion at once, this World Cup has become awash with bright pink football boots.

Adidas, Nike, New Balance and Puma have all released styles in that shade, presumably drawn to the way the colour pops against a green pitch. The result is that bubblegum boots have become one of the tournament’s defining visual signatures, worn by Cristiano Ronaldo, Kylian Mbappe, Vinicius Junior, Harry Kane, Erling Haaland and Jude Bellingham.

Puma has taken the idea further with mismatched designs. Neymar Jr has been wearing his signature Puma Future 9 boots with yellow and orange graphics reversed on each foot, while Netherlands players Memphis Depay and Cody Gakpo have appeared in Showtime boots, with a pink base offset by orange on one shoe and blue on the other.

Leopard suits

The Democratic Republic of Congo team's World Cup uniform. Photo: Alvin Junior Mak / Instagram Info

There have been plenty of sharp team looks at this World Cup, but when Parisian-Congolese designer Alvin Junior Mak was asked to dress the Democratic Republic of Congo squad for its first World Cup appearance in 52 years, he knew it called for something special.

Drawing on the national team's nickname, Les Leopards, and the country's tradition of sapeurs – impeccably dressed, often working-class dandies – Mak created tailored suits featuring a bold leopard-print panel across the lapel, paired with oversized matching bags. The result was both a celebration of Congolese style and one of the tournament's most memorable fashion moments, deservedly going viral.

Birkin bags

Erling Haaland arrived at the tournament carrying a rare Hermes Birkin bag. Getty Images Info

Since the start of the tournament, Norway's Erling Haaland has earned a reputation not only for his performances on the pitch, but also for his fondness for Hermes bags. He arrived carrying an HAC Birkin 50 “Endless Road” in the exceptionally rare Gris Perle finish. Coveted for its intricate leatherwork, the bag typically commands between $45,000 and $60,000 on the resale market.

Haaland is not alone. Originally designed to carry equestrian equipment, the oversized Birkin 50 has emerged as a favourite among footballers, with France's Ousmane Dembele and Portugal's Pedro Neto both spotted carrying more accessible versions.

Elsewhere, France's Rayan Cherki has been seen with an Hermes Kelly Maxi 42, while teammate Ibrahima Konate has opted for the Birkin Cargo.

Hermes does not have a monopoly on the players' affections, however. Spain's Lamine Yamal arrived with a Chanel Metiers d'Art tote, while France's Marcus Thuram was spotted carrying a Chanel x Pharrell Williams XXL flap bag.

Scottish kilts

Scottish supporters at Little Havana in Miami where their kilts have made quite the impression. AFP Info

Scotland’s return to the World Cup after a 28-year absence has sparked a surge in demand for kilts.

Sales of kilts and related merchandise rose sharply as fans stocked up ahead of the tournament, and with the Tartan Army continuing its charm offensive in Miami after winning over Boston, retailers expect demand to climb even higher.

Specialist makers such as Kilts 4 U and Slanj Kilts are now bracing for a wave of international orders as the world embraces all things Scottish.

Vibrant colours

Haitian designer Stella Jean's collection dedicated to Haiti being in its first World Cup since 1974. Photo: Stella Jean / Instagram Info

A global tournament inevitably becomes a showcase for national identity, and this World Cup has been no exception.

Cape Verde’s 2026 home kit features an ocean blue base with a geometric pattern representing the nation’s 10 islands, while Cote d'Ivoire was channelled in jackets by Ivorian designer Ibrahim Fernandez, inspired by traditional tapa (bark) cloth, reimagined in sunset orange and finished with an elephant motif across the back.

Haiti, meanwhile, was forced to redesign its kit on the eve of its first World Cup appearance since 1974 after Fifa rejected the original design for being too political. Both the home and away versions featured imagery on the hip referencing the Haitian Revolution. Undeterred, designer Stella Jean responded with a fan collection built around the national jersey and Haiti’s vibrant textile traditions.

Retro collars

French player Mbappe wears the French strip with its distinctive retro collar. Getty Images Info

While the French team’s off-field wardrobe has been created by Jacquemus, its match kit looks to football’s past for inspiration.

At a time when most shirts feature crew or V-necks, France’s dark blue home strip is finished with a tailored white collar – a nod to the late 19th century, when footballers played in collared shirts that reflected the fashions of the time.

The detail adds a touch of historical elegance and, alongside Haiti, makes France one of only two teams at this tournament to wear a collared jersey.

Goalkeeper strips

Portuguese goalkeeper Diogo Costa wears a strip designed by Salehe Bembury. EPA Info

American designer Salehe Bembury, known for his disruptive approach to fashion, has brought his distinctive aesthetic to the World Cup’s goalkeepers.

As the only players on the pitch permitted to wear a different kit from their teammates, goalkeepers offered Puma the perfect canvas. Bembury was tasked with creating designs that reflected his love of colour and streetwear while drawing on each nation’s identity. The resulting kits, worn by the goalkeepers of Portugal, Morocco, Senegal, Ghana, Egypt, New Zealand and Paraguay among others, are among the tournament’s most striking and individual looks.

Blokecore

Upgrade your blokecore look with the Wales Bonner x Adidas Predator shoes. Photo: Adidas Info

Sporting events inevitably inspire fan fashion, and this World Cup has accelerated the rise of blokecore – the trend that blends streetwear with vintage football jerseys.

Rooted in British football culture and coined in 2021, blokecore centres on wearing a football shirt as an everyday staple: paired with baggy jorts, cargo trousers or wide-leg tailoring for men, and with long shorts or sequinned skirts for women. Popularised on TikTok and Instagram, it has been embraced by everyone from Pharrell Williams to Rihanna, who has long incorporated sportswear into her wardrobe.

Give your blokecore look a luxury upgrade with the Wales Bonner x Adidas Predator. Designed by menswear designer Grace Wales Bonner, the boot combines a faux snakeskin upper in muted gold and brown with a highly polished silver soleplate, creating a shoe that feels too elegant to be confined to the pitch.