Shopping for good: Ataya’s annual exhibition in Abu Dhabi

The 13th annual Ataya exhibition is bringing together a wide-ranging selection of regional fashion, home decor, perfume, jewellery and food brands, all while raising funds for the Emirates Red Crescent.

The exhibition at the Abu Dhabi Exhibition Centre's Marina Hall began on Monday and runs from 3pm to 10pm until Saturday, January 17. Entry is Dh100, with all proceeds going directly to the Emirates Red Crescent to support its continuing humanitarian work around the world.

What began as a carefully curated marketplace has grown into a significant fixture on the capital’s cultural calendar, combining shopping with a clear humanitarian purpose.

With such a broad mix on offer, visitors can browse established and emerging names from across the region. These include Sarah’s Bag, the Lebanese accessories brand known for its collaborations with Chloe, alongside Emirati jewellery label Harf W Nagsh.

AMPM offers its sophisticated cuts at Ataya's 13th edition at ADNEC. AMPM/Instagram

Fashion highlights span the elegant silhouettes of Mona Maalouf, the rich, textural materials used by Hindami, the refined tailoring of AMPM and the intricately beaded surfaces that define Farha Design. Those interested in creating their own garments can also stop by Dubai fabric store Clothiers, which offers a wide range of materials for bespoke projects.

Perfume lovers are equally well catered for. Exhibitors include oud specialist Ash Oud, as well as Ghiraf Perfumes, whose compositions draw on traditional Arabian notes.

Homeware is another strong focus, with Zufa’s mother-of-pearl inlaid furniture standing out alongside Casa Grand’s delicate ceramics and the design-led objects curated by Dubai concept store Humans & Beings.

A lively selection of chocolate and date stands adds to the atmosphere, making it easy to spend several hours exploring. The restaurant offering is equally solid, with the likes Ethr, Mayrig, Angelica Capri, Paper Fig and Zali manning food stands around the space.

Sarah's Bag, the social enterprise bag brand from Lebanon is showing at the Ataya Exhibition. Sarah's Bag/Instagram

In addition to providing emergency aid in conflict zones and responding to natural disasters, the organisation runs long-term initiatives focused on education and healthcare. To date, it has funded healthcare programmes in Pakistan, Sudan and Somalia, built children’s hospitals in Beirut, Sharjah and northern Iraq, and constructed schools in Egypt, Yemen, India, Mauritania and the Philippines.

With its name meaning “giving” in Arabic, the annual Ataya event has become synonymous with supporting small businesses while generating vital funds for humanitarian causes.

Few weekends offer a better opportunity to discover unique pieces from independent brands while contributing to work that makes a tangible difference.