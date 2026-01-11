Doha Fashion Show announces dates for new season

The Doha Fashion Show is returning at the end of January for its latest season.

Held at The St Regis Marsa Arabia Island, The Pearl Qatar again, the three-day schedule of runway shows will unfold from January 19 to 21, with a mix of regional and international labels.

Created to support and celebrate Qatari and regional talents, DFS joins Dubai Fashion Week to celebrate local emerging designers.

Founded in 2022, Doha Fashion Show has established itself as the premier Qatari fashion platform, welcoming more than 70 designers from around the world since it began.

Speaking of the event, Doha Fashion Show creative director and chief executive Tiffany McNair explained that the event was created to be "a platform for cultural exchange".

“As Qatar continues to invest in creativity and global dialogue, we’re proud to contribute to an ecosystem that brings regional voices into conversation with international fashion and design," she says.

Regional talents

Veronica Manzo Couture from Qatar will bring its evening wear to the fashion show. Founded by Italian designer Veronica Manzo, who relocated to Doha, she describes her evening wear as delivering elegance, which is no longer soft. "It’s structured. Sharpened. Redefined.“

Saudi streetwear brand Awaken will show its designs at Doha Fashion Show. Photo: Awaken / Instagram

Another regional name to keep an eye out for is the Saudi label Awaken, a streetwear-inspired brand for men and women. Already a veteran of Doha Fashion Show and Riyadh Fashion Week, it is known for its patchworked, printed and padded designs.

The founder of Filly Paris is often seen posing on horseback in one of her own looks. Photo: DFS

Also from Saudi Arabia is Filly Paris, a women’s ready-to-wear brand that recently hit the headlines when its enigmatic founder took a holiday in Morocco with Madonna and her family.

Known only by the online handle of La Cavaliere Elegante, this anonymous hijabi designer is a skilled horsewoman and is often seen posing on horseback in one of her own looks.

International names

British couture house Nicholas Oakwell is taking part. Photo: DFS

Nicholas Oakwell Couture is a British brand known for dressing stars on the red carpet. With a strong eye for colour, past collections include Tsumani, which opened with a silvery dress with a long train of black and blue ostrich feathers that tumbled like water, while another took its inspiration from Alfred Hitchcock's heroines.

An off-schedule regular at Paris Haute Couture Week, the brand's designs have been worn by the likes of Karlie Kloss, Helen Mirren and Naomie Harris, while Teyana Taylor recently stepped out at the CCA Celebration of Black Cinema & Television awards in an Oakwell gown.

American designer Pia Lindsay is known for her colourful looks. Photo: DFS

American designer Pia Lindsay will also bring her colourful looks to the Qatari capital. Known for favouring a rich palette - past collections have featured burnt orange, fuchsia pink, lime green and Klein blue - visitors to the show can expect an eye-popping collection.