One Last Thing: Carl Gerges on why he could never live in Paris and the food that takes him back to childhood

Carl Gerges first found fame as the drummer of Lebanese indie rock band Mashrou’ Leila. The band’s music became the soundtrack for a whole generation of Arabs during its decade-long run, and they collaborated with global names such as Mika, Yo-Yo Ma, Nile Rodgers, Hot Chip’s Joe Goddard and Brian Eno – as well as playing some of the world’s biggest stages.

Then, during the pandemic, Gerges returned to his first love: architecture. He launched his own studio and has since designed a number of widely acclaimed projects across Europe, the Middle East and Asia – from Bottega Veneta’s Waves installation in Dubai to the permanent exhibition space at Institut du Monde Arabe in Paris.

We sat down with him in Dubai, where he answered our quick-fire questionnaire.

What is your favourite time of day and why?

Sunrise, because the world is quiet and nobody is asking me for anything yet.

What is your favourite restaurant anywhere in the world?

Island Creek Oyster Bar in Boston. It closed after the pandemic and I’m still in denial. It reminds me of touring days with the band.

When was the first time you realised your parents were human?

When I saw them comfort each other quietly, thinking I wasn’t watching.

What do you want to be when you grow up?

A hip-hop artist.

Do you have any hidden talents?

I can tell the difference between shades of black. It’s a superpower.

Gerges's portfolio extends from pop music to designing exhibition spaces such as the Institut du Monde Arabe in Paris. Photo: Carl Gerges Architects

Your favourite book?

Le Petit Prince.

What type of music can’t you stand?

Music that’s so experimental it forgets it’s music.

What puts you in a bad mood?

People who talk loudly on the phone in quiet places.

What can you not live without?

Family, friends, and music.

Dream dinner guests?

People who show up on time.

Sitting on the sofa or out with friends?

On the sofa with friends.

What smell takes you straight back to childhood?

Pine trees after rain.

What food takes you back to childhood?

Quince from my grandparents’ garden. I eat it with a bit of salt and suddenly I'm six years old again.

Which city do you love but would hate to live in?

Paris. It's too beautiful. I’d forget I even have a job.

Can you play a musical instrument?

Several. I literally toured with a band! It's basically part of the job description.

Have you ever been on a motorcycle?

Yes, and I still haven’t told my mother.

Gerges like his tea herbal and his furniture vintage. Photo: Bassem Chahwan

Any words to live by?

Trust life and the process. What’s meant for you always finds its way.

Biggest pet peeve?

People who clap to the wrong beat.

Do you believe in aliens?

Absolutely, and I hope they have better urban planning.

What is your favourite Arabic word?

Habibi!

The most niche thing you watch on YouTube?

Videos on the making of K-pop songs. Don’t judge me.

How do you take your tea?

Herbal only. Black tea switches me to turbo mode for no reason.

What makes you cry?

Music and whatever I watch on a plane.

What do social algorithms think you’re interested in?

Travertine slabs, golden retrievers and buying every piece of vintage furniture ever made.

TikTok or Instagram?

Instagram. I’m not built for TikTok speed.

What is it about you that would surprise people?

That I forget my keys more than any person should.

What was the last thing you did for the first time?

Woke up married in Rome and thought: 'Wow, this feels good.'