Lend me your ears: The latest in sound technology

Sound has always been more than utility. It is how we communicate, build memory, create ritual. From headphones that put studio-grade clarity in your commute to turntables reborn as heirlooms, the latest wave of audio technology brings together craftsmanship with innovation.

Whether you’re an audiophile chasing precision, a traveller in search of silence, or someone who simply wants to wake to better mornings, these devices prove that listening is no longer just about hearing, it's about experiencing.

Campfire Audio Grand Luna IEMs

The Grand Luna in-ear monitors combine artistry and engineering in a striking design. Built with a hybrid driver system that blends planar magnetic and balanced armatures, they are a good pick for audiophiles seeking precision. Their 3D-printed red shell and stainless steel lids make them functional collectables, elevating earphones into statement pieces of audio luxury.

Beats Studio Pro

Studio Pro headphones, from Dh1,285. Photo: Beats by Dre

Beats’s latest headphones bring professional-grade sound to the mainstream. With upgraded drivers, lossless playback over USB-C and spatial audio with dynamic head tracking, the Studio Pro also features a new design for enhanced comfort, while adaptive noise cancelling and transparency modes make it versatile enough for travel, work or leisure.

Bang & Olufsen Beosystem 3000c

Beosystem 3000c, from Dh110,000. Photo: Bang & Olufsen

This limited-edition device is a meticulously restored version of Bang & Olufsen’s 1985 Beogram 3000 turntable. Paired with Beolab 8 speakers, the system blends analogue vinyl warmth with modern streaming capabilities. Crafted in walnut and pearl-blasted aluminium, only 100 units have been made, positioning it as both a functional hi-fi system and a collector’s piece. It is audio as heritage, sound technology elevated to art.

Phonak Audeo Infinio Sphere

Audeo Sphere Infinio hearing aids, price on request. Photo: Phonak

Phonak’s Audeo Sphere Infinio hearing aid transforms assistive technology into a refined audio device. Featuring AI-powered noise separation and Bluetooth streaming, it provides clarity in challenging environments, while doubling as a pair of discreet, high-quality earphones. It caters to both health and lifestyle needs, reimagining what a hearing aid can offer.

Hatch Restore 3

Restore 3 smart sleep clock, from Dh624. Photo: Hatch

The Restore 3 is a smart sleep clock that blends gentle sunrise light and curated soundscapes to create a calming ambience. With responsive physical buttons and a growing library of scientifically backed ambient sounds, the device offers phone-free content that can help unwind and sleep deeply, while the light is designed to help you wake up gently. This white noise machine is wellness-minded tech in a beautifully understated form.

