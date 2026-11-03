TEST – Live Event: Zoom Integration Check

Welcome to this test live event from The National. This page checks that a Zoom session embeds, loads and plays correctly within an article.

About the event: Join our editors for a 30-minute conversation about the week's biggest stories in the region. Readers can watch live and send questions in the chat.

When: Tuesday, 3 November 2026, 4pm UAE time (GMT+4)

Where: Online, streamed on this page

Host: Test Presenter, Senior Editor

Guest: Test Speaker, Regional Analyst

How to join

Sign in or register for a free account. Come back to this page at the start time. The player will load automatically. Use the chat panel to send questions to the host.

Agenda

4:00pm – Welcome and introductions

4:05pm – Discussion: the week in review

4:20pm – Reader Q&A

4:30pm – Close

If the stream doesn't load, refresh the page or try another browser.