TN Live

TEST – Live Event: Zoom Integration Check

Internal test story to confirm Zoom embeds, registration and playback work end to end. Not for publication.

The National

November 03, 2026

Welcome to this test live event from The National. This page checks that a Zoom session embeds, loads and plays correctly within an article.

About the event: Join our editors for a 30-minute conversation about the week's biggest stories in the region. Readers can watch live and send questions in the chat.

When: Tuesday, 3 November 2026, 4pm UAE time (GMT+4)

Where: Online, streamed on this page

Host: Test Presenter, Senior Editor

Guest: Test Speaker, Regional Analyst

How to join

  1. Sign in or register for a free account.
  2. Come back to this page at the start time. The player will load automatically.
  3. Use the chat panel to send questions to the host.

Agenda

  • 4:00pm – Welcome and introductions
  • 4:05pm – Discussion: the week in review
  • 4:20pm – Reader Q&A
  • 4:30pm – Close

If the stream doesn't load, refresh the page or try another browser.

Updated: November 03, 2026, 9:54 AM