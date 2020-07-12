Dubai spa offers: 10 of the best summer massage deals

Craving a little pampering after months of working from home? A number of spas in Dubai have now reopened, after the government eased restrictions on July 4.

Here are some of the special summer offers now available at the spas that have reopened. From upgraded treatments to discounts of up to 50 per cent, there are plenty of reasons to book yourself a session.

Keep in mind that all treatments require an appointment. Also, steam rooms, saunas, inhalation rooms, ice rooms, Jacuzzis, hot baths and hammams are not allowed to resume services at the moment. Bookmark this list as we will add to it as more deals are announced.

Anantara Spa at Anantara The Palm Dubai

The spa has launched a "Welcome Back" offer, with every 60-minute treatment being upgraded to a 90-minute treatment. Prices for most of its 60-minute treatments range from Dh630 to Dh680.

Daily, 10am-10pm, ongoing; Anantara The Palm Dubai, Palm Jumeirah; 04 567 8140, spa.dubai@anantara.com

Away Spa at W Hotel – The Palm

The hotel is reopening on Wednesday, July 29, with its Amplify Your Game offer, a daycation package that includes a 60-minute massage at Away Spa, one main course and one drink at the Away Spa Beauty Bar, and complimentary access to the hotel's facilities, all for Dh599 per person.

Meanwhile, all hotel guests get 50 per cent off all massages, including 30-minute, 60-minute and 90-minute treatments, available until Saturday, October 31.

Wednesday to Monday, 11am-9pm, closed on Tuesdays; valid until Saturday, October 31; Palm Jumeirah; 04 245 5533/4, w.dxbtp.spa@whotelsworldwide.com

Mandara Spa at The H Dubai

The Mandara Spa at The H Dubai. Supplied

The spa has reopened with an early bird offer for guests with all body treatments booked before Saturday, July 19, being 50 per cent off. The spa has also launched an ongoing "magical hours" promotion, with body treatments booked between 10am and noon, on a daily basis, being 50 per cent off.

Meanwhile those spending Dh75 or more at the food and beverage outlets within The H Dubai get free pool access, with children under 12 dining for free.

Early bird offer valid until July 19; 10am-9pm; The H Dubai, Sheikh Zayed Road; 045018270; www.hhoteldubai.com/offers/mandara-welcome-back

Pause Spa at Paramount Hotel

A treatment room in Pause Spa at Paramount Hotel Dubai

This new spa opened in March – shortly before people were required to isolate. So, chances are you've never visited. It features all-white interiors, nine treatment rooms and Chateau Berger signature treatments – and it's now reopened with summer offers.

Those booking a 60-minute Journey of Senses-Chateau Berger massage (Dh420) can get it upgraded to 90 minutes. Also, those booking a 60-minute cryotherapy facial (Dh450) will receive a complimentary 30-minute back and shoulder massage.

Rooms also feature private showers for extra privacy.

Daily, 10am-11pm; valid until Monday, August 31; Paramount Hotel Dubai, Business Bay; 04 246 6666, contact@paramounthotelsdubai.com

SensAsia Urban Spas

SensAsia Urban Spa at Emirates Golf Club has reopened with its 'The Comeback' treatment. Courtesy SensAsia Urban Spa

SensAsia Urban Spa at Emirates Golf Club and The Spa by SensAsia at Grand Plaza Movenpick Media City are now open at full capacity, with a new treatment titled The Comeback. The 75-minute experience begins with a traditional Balinese Boreh Scrub and Wrap, followed by a massage using a blend of grapefruit and ginger essential oils. It is priced at Dh425, representing a 25 per cent discount.

Daily, 10am -10pm; offer is ongoing; various locations; www.sensasiaspas.com

ShuiQi Spa at Atlantis The Palm

ShuiQi Spa at Atlantis, The Palm, is reopening with summer offers. Courtesy Atlantis, The Palm

If a day spent at Atlantis, The Palm, has been on your wish list, you're in for a treat. All treatments at ShuiQi spa now come with the option to upgrade to a pool and beach day for Dh100, which includes access to the Royal Pool, Zero Entry Pool and the hotel's one-kilometre stretch of private beach.

The spa has also launched a couples' massage package, with a 90-minute full-body massage and a two-course lunch by the pool going for Dh650 per couple.

Meanwhile, its Massage Rescue, a 75-minute full-body massage, is currently priced Dh295, and the Rediscover Glow, a 30-minute body scrub and 90-minute radiance facial, is Dh350.

All other treatments, including at the hair salon and nail treatments, are available, although wet facilities remain closed.

Sundays to Thursdays, 9am-9pm; Fridays and Saturdays, 9am-7pm; offer is ongoing; Atlantis, The Palm, Palm Jumeirah; 04 426 1020, www.atlantis.com

Talise Ottoman Spa at Jumeirah Zabeel Saray

The luxury spa reopened with a welcome back experience featuring 50 per cent off select treatments. That means guests can enjoy experiences such as the spa's signature Sultan's Massage (normally Dh580 for 60 minutes) for only Dh290. Meanwhile, couples can indulge with their very own private spa suite and a treatment for Dh550 per couple. Spa facilities are not accessible except for the indoor thalassotherapy spa pools.

Daily, 10am-9.30pm; Jumeirah Zabeel Saray, Palm Jumeirah; 04 453 0455; www.jumeirah.com/en/rejuvenate/dubai/jumeirah-zabeel-saray/signature-talise-ottoman-spa

The Ritz-Carlton Spa at The Ritz-Carlton, Dubai

The luxury spa on JBR's The Walk has launched the ultimate experience for those looking to unwind. Its "spacation" begins with a 60-minute massage, followed by a two-course lunch in La Baie or the signature Afternoon Tea experience in The Lobby Lounge. The offer also includes day access to the resort’s swimming pools and private beach. The new package is priced at Dh580 per person, and is available seven days a week.

Meanwhile, those looking for something a bit more low-key can opt for a 60-minute Citrus Essence facial and get a complimentary 30-minute back or a foot massage. Pool and beach day access are also available with this deal, which has a reopening price of Dh520 per person (previously Dh650).

Daily, 10am-7pm; offers valid until Wednesday, September 30; The Ritz-Carlton Spa, The Walk, JBR; 04 318 6520, spa.dubai@ritzcarlton.com, ritzcarlton.com/dubai

The Spa at Fairmont Dubai

The pool at Fairmont Dubai. Supplied

The facility, located in Fairmont Dubai on Sheikh Zayed Road, opened on Thursday, July 9, with a special offer. Those booking 60-minute or 90-minute massages between 12.30pm and 3.30pm will get a 50 per cent discount on the service, complete with full-day access to the sunrise and sunset pools.

This means The Spa's signature massage, a 90-minute treatment that normally costs Dh785, will be priced at only Dh392.50 between the times mentioned above. Some other treatments included in this deal are the aromatherapy relaxation massage, which normally goes for Dh460 for 60 minutes and Dh690 for 90 minutes, and the Dubai muscle melt massage which is normally priced Dh490 for 60 minutes or Dh720 for 90 minutes.

From Thursday, July 9; valid Thursday-Saturday, 12.30pm-3.30pm; offer is ongoing; Fairmont Dubai, Sheikh Zayed Road; 04 311 8800, spadubai@fairmont.com

Willow Stream Spa at Fairmont The Palm

The spa is opening with a summer offer valid for the month of July only. Guests booking any 60-minute facial or massage can get it upgraded to a 90-minute treatment free of charge (terms and conditions apply).

Daily 11am-8pm; offer valid until Friday, July 31; Fairmont The Palm, Palm Jumeirah; 04 457 3545 / 3546, palm.willowstream@fairmont.com

Note: This list will be updated. If you represent a spa with an offer available, please email listings@thenational.ae

RESULT Leeds United 1 Manchester City 1

How being social media savvy can improve your well being Next time when procastinating online remember that you can save thousands on paying for a personal trainer and a gym membership simply by watching YouTube videos and keeping up with the latest health tips and trends. As social media apps are becoming more and more consumed by health experts and nutritionists who are using it to awareness and encourage patients to engage in physical activity. Elizabeth Watson, a personal trainer from Stay Fit gym in Abu Dhabi suggests that “individuals can use social media as a means of keeping fit, there are a lot of great exercises you can do and train from experts at home just by watching videos on YouTube”. Norlyn Torrena, a clinical nutritionist from Burjeel Hospital advises her clients to be more technologically active “most of my clients are so engaged with their phones that I advise them to download applications that offer health related services”. Torrena said that “most people believe that dieting and keeping fit is boring”. However, by using social media apps keeping fit means that people are “modern and are kept up to date with the latest heath tips and trends”. “It can be a guide to a healthy lifestyle and exercise if used in the correct way, so I really encourage my clients to download health applications” said Mrs Torrena. People can also connect with each other and exchange “tips and notes, it’s extremely healthy and fun”.

How to increase your savings Have a plan for your savings.

POSSIBLE ENGLAND EURO 2020 SQUAD Goalkeepers: Jordan Pickford, Nick Pope, Dean Henderson.

The biog Name: Salem Alkarbi Age: 32 Favourite Al Wasl player: Alexandre Oliveira First started supporting Al Wasl: 7 Biggest rival: Al Nasr

Pakistan World Cup squad Sarfraz Ahmed (c), Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Abid Ali, Babar Azam, Haris Sohail, Shoaib Malik, Mohammad Hafeez(subject to fitness), Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Hasan Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Junaid Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Mohammad Hasnain Two additions for England ODIs: Mohammad Amir and Asif Ali

How to keep control of your emotions If your investment decisions are being dictated by emotions such as fear, greed, hope, frustration and boredom, it is time for a rethink, Chris Beauchamp, chief market analyst at online trading platform IG, says. Greed Greedy investors trade beyond their means, open more positions than usual or hold on to positions too long to chase an even greater gain. “All too often, they incur a heavy loss and may even wipe out the profit already made. Tip: Ignore the short-term hype, noise and froth and invest for the long-term plan, based on sound fundamentals. Fear The risk of making a loss can cloud decision-making. “This can cause you to close out a position too early, or miss out on a profit by being too afraid to open a trade,” he says. Tip: Start with a plan, and stick to it. For added security, consider placing stops to reduce any losses and limits to lock in profits. Hope While all traders need hope to start trading, excessive optimism can backfire. Too many traders hold on to a losing trade because they believe that it will reverse its trend and become profitable. Tip: Set realistic goals. Be happy with what you have earned, rather than frustrated by what you could have earned. Frustration Traders can get annoyed when the markets have behaved in unexpected ways and generates losses or fails to deliver anticipated gains. Tip: Accept in advance that asset price movements are completely unpredictable and you will suffer losses at some point. These can be managed, say, by attaching stops and limits to your trades. Boredom Too many investors buy and sell because they want something to do. They are trading as entertainment, rather than in the hope of making money. As well as making bad decisions, the extra dealing charges eat into returns. Tip: Open an online demo account and get your thrills without risking real money.

In The Heights Directed by: Jon M. Chu Stars: Anthony Ramos, Lin-Manual Miranda Rating: ****

Zakat definitions Zakat: an Arabic word meaning ‘to cleanse’ or ‘purification’. Nisab: the minimum amount that a Muslim must have before being obliged to pay zakat. Traditionally, the nisab threshold was 87.48 grams of gold, or 612.36 grams of silver. The monetary value of the nisab therefore varies by current prices and currencies. Zakat Al Mal: the ‘cleansing’ of wealth, as one of the five pillars of Islam; a spiritual duty for all Muslims meeting the ‘nisab’ wealth criteria in a lunar year, to pay 2.5 per cent of their wealth in alms to the deserving and needy. Zakat Al Fitr: a donation to charity given during Ramadan, before Eid Al Fitr, in the form of food. Every adult Muslim who possesses food in excess of the needs of themselves and their family must pay two qadahs (an old measure just over 2 kilograms) of flour, wheat, barley or rice from each person in a household, as a minimum.

