How celebrities are marking Eid Al Fitr 2022: from Akon to Bella Hadid and SZA

As Eid Al Fitr 2022 began on Monday, Muslim celebrities marked the beginning of the three-day festival with celebratory posts on social media.

From the US to the UK, and the UAE to India, famous faces across the world sent out video messages, Instagram posts and even music to their followers.

Here are a few of those tributes.

Bella Hadid

The part-Palestinian supermodel Bella Hadid has often been vocal about her pride in her faith and heritage. "He was always religious," she said of her father, real estate mogul Mohamed Hadid, in an interview with Porter magazine in 2017. "He always prayed with us... I am proud to be a Muslim."

For the first day of Eid on Monday, Bella shared a post from Joudie Kalla, the chef behind Instagram account Palestine On A Plate, with a bright and colourful illustration by artist Christa Mavroudis of a crescent moon with the message "Eid Mubarak".

The caption on the original post says: "This is a time for Muslims to celebrate worldwide because it marks the end of the monthlong dawn-to-sunset fasting of Ramadan. I hope that it was insightful, and most of all heart opening. I also hope that you got to spend it with your families and friends.

"Please also think of all the food insecure people in the world around you and if you can, please donate food, conversations and money to anyone you can. It only takes a moment to extend your hand and time. But will last with you forever."

Akon

Akon, who was born in the US to Senegalese parents, has been outspoken in the past about his Muslim faith. He credits his spirituality with maintaining his focus. "For me, real success is faith," he told The National in 2019. "If God is not smiling upon me, I am not successful."

The singer and entrepreneur Akon, who has previously performed Umrah in Makkah, unveiled a collaboration with Saudia Airlines on the occasion of Eid this year.

He captioned a video on Instagram: "On this day, let's learn to accept all the blessings of Allah with an open heart and mind, May Allah reduce your hardships and bless you with peace, prosperity and genuine happiness. Eid Mubarak!"

SZA

Grammy-nominated singer SZA, real name Solana Rowe, has spoken in the past about her experiences of growing up in a Muslim household in a predominantly white area of New Jersey, US.

"On a direct scale, someone threw a brick in my dad's mosque," she told Muslim Girl last year. "And that was very weird. Getting chased home by children at school and getting my hijab snatched is also weird."

Her message on Monday was a photo of her father performing morning prayers, which she shared on her Instagram Stories, calling him "cute" and saying "Eid Mubarak" to her nearly 12 million followers.

Huda Kattan

Iraqi beauty mogul Huda Kattan is spending her holiday at Park Hyatt Dubai. She posted a photo on Instagram of herself and her husband Christopher Goncalo at the hotel, captioning it: "Eid Mubarak my loves! Wishing you all an amazing holiday!"

Mona Kattan

Huda's sister, newly married Mona Kattan Elamin, posted a video of herself on Instagram, sharing an Eid message with her 2.5 million followers.

"Eid Mubarak everyone," she said. "I hope that you all celebrate with all of your loved ones and enjoy the holidays and stay safe. And of course enjoy putting a lot of nice fragrances and bukhoor. Love you guys so much."

Yusuf Islam

British singer-songwriter Yusuf Islam, who was previously known as Cat Stevens, posted a message on guidance to mark the first day of Eid, with his 1978 tune Daytime playing in the background.

"The greatest thing the Prophet taught me, is the only thing which lightens and brightens everything, and shows us the way to connect to and serve the One and Only, Lord of all the worlds," he wrote.

The passage is of his own words, a reconfigured version of a video he posted on YouTube last year about what he's learnt from Islam.

Lupe Fiasco

Wasalu Muhammad Jaco, better known by his stage name Lupe Fiasco, is an American rapper, record producer, entrepreneur and activist.

He was previously quoted by the Chicago Tribune as saying: "Islam comes in every form and every colour."

He sent out a simple "Eid Mubarak" message first thing this morning on his Instagram Stories.

DJ Khaled

"If you're asking if I'm the perfect Muslim, and I do everything down to a T, then no," Palestinian-American hip-hop artist and producer DJ Khaled told Esquire Middle East in 2018. "My faith has helped make me the man I am right now, with the love and the respect that I put out there. I love anybody that loves God. That's what I am about."

On Monday, he shared a simple crescent moon illustration with an "Eid Mubarak" message on Instagram, followed by a picture of Al Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem with another Eid message on his Stories.

Imaan Hammam

Dutch model Imaan Hammam, who is of Egyptian and Moroccan descent, shared a photograph of a lily on Instagram Stories with an Eid message written on top.

“May Allah fill your heart with joy and may you be blessed with kindness, patiences, happiness and love," it read. "We did it!!!”

Gauahar Khan

The Indian model and actress shared a funny Instagram Reel of her throwing herself on the bed, with the words: "When you realise it's the last Sehri for Ramadan 2022."

In the caption, she wrote: "It’s a sad feeling! But to all Rozedaars, congratulations for a blessed month and may all your efforts be accepted! Eid tomw in India!

"To all asking, I completed my Quran #alhamdulillah, did my taraweeh this year too!"

Sana Khan

Former actress, model and dancer Sana Khan is in Madinah for Eid, doing Umrah. She's staying at The Oberoi, Madina, which is located mere steps away from Al Masjid Al Nabawi Al Sharief.

The day before Eid started, she posted a photo of herself on Instagram wearing a powder blue Noor collection abaya from her fashion brand Haya by Sana Khan. "And in my heart there’s a prolonged conversation of love for 'Madina Munawwarah," she said.

"Ya Allah! Let the sun of our life set in Madina. Literally took special permission to go to this location to click this image."

On Monday morning, she posted videos on her Stories of people performing Eid prayers at the mosque from her hotel vantage point.

Najwa Karam

Lebanese singer Najwa Karam posted a note in Arabic to her Twitter followers, saying: "InshaAllah, our fast is accepted and may peace and safety return to the whole Arab world.”

فطر سعيد،

انشالله صيام مقبول وينعاد على كل الأمّة العربية بالسلام والصحة يا رب 🙏🏼💖#عيد_الفطر_المبارك — Najwa Karam (@najwakaram) May 2, 2022

Bassem Yahkour

The Syrian singer also posted a simple message in Arabic to his Twitter followers. "Wishing blessings throughout the year to you and your families. Eid Mubarak, everyone.”

