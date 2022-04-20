Mohamed Hadid shares photo of Easter, Ramadan and Passover with Gigi and Bella

Mohamed Hadid celebrated the aligning of Ramadan, Easter and Passover with his supermodel daughters Bella and Gigi Hadid at the weekend.

The property mogul, who is Jordanian-American of Palestinian origin, shared an image from a family celebration with his two daughters, alongside a Ramadan-themed sticker.

“Two of my five angels,” he wrote. “Best of time we laugh and cry together. Ramadan Easter and Passover yet the world is more turbulent than ever. The strong against the weak as if no one sees or cares. Such a sad world. Hard to say happy anything ... @gigihadid @bellahadid.”

Hadid’s other children, model Anwar, Alana and Marielle were also on hand for the celebration.

“Yes we celebrate all Gods religions ... Ramadan Passover and Easter,” he said in a picture alongside all five of his children. “And respectful to all. My parents did it for me and my friends.”

In another photo, he showed an outdoor table set up with Easter decorations, sharing that the celebration was a combination of “Easter lunch, brunch and iftar.”

Pictures from the family celebration were shared between posts condemning Israel's storming of Al Aqsa Mosque, in which 153 people were injured by rubber bullets, stun grenades and tear gas fired by Israeli security forces who entered the mosque compound after Friday morning prayers.

“There are attacks against our staff … on medical personnel and ambulances. There’s denied access to reach victims,” a representative for the Palestinian Red Crescent Society told The National.

Bella also spoke out over the incident, accusing Instagram of “shadow banning” her stories.

“My Instagram has disabled me from posting on my story — pretty much only when it is Palestine based I assume,” the model, who is of Dutch and Palestinian descent, wrote. “When I post about Palestine, I get immediately shadow banned and almost one million less of you see my stories and posts.”

In a second post, Hadid, who has more than 51 million followers, shared a screengrab showing her inability to share content on her Stories, with the comment: “Won’t let me repost… for 2 hours now.”

She explained in a separate frame that a pair of “very important” posts she had been trying to repost from the Eye On Palestine account, alongside long messages, were also not uploading.

Hadid, who has long been a vocal supporter of the Palestinian cause, went on to share her views on the violence in Jerusalem. She shared a video clip from Al Aqsa Mosque, with the caption: “Let's be reminded that this land is some of the most holy soil in the world. Where Jesus was born. Where every religion has a place to call home. To pray. To be. To live. (Not at all safely as you can see.) “

Screen grabs from Bella Hadid's Instagram, in which the model says her posts about Palestine don't show up

She also shared news headlines, reposts from other social media accounts and a number of videos, some featuring sensitive content, as well as screen grabs showing messages from Instagram saying: “Upload failed. Try again.”

“I wonder what they are trying to hide by censoring me?" Hadid questioned. "I wonder what they are hiding when they try to [censor], harass, attack innocent journalists doing their job.”