Watch: Orphaned baby rhino rescued in South Africa's Kruger National Park

An orphaned baby rhino has been rescued from danger in South Africa’s Kruger National Park.

The seven-month-old male calf was spotted by a member of the environmental monitoring unit of Jock Safari Lodge, a private concession within one of Africa's largest game reserves.

The staff member was on his way to work when he saw the rhino wandering alone by the side of the road. Knowing that rhino mothers very rarely leave their young, the man knew something was wrong so alerted the Kruger National Park Regional Rangers.

He followed the rhino as it walked into the bush, where he was joined by a Kruger Park official. The pair saw the calf approach a herd of elephants who were reacted aggressively, stomping and charging at the baby rhino. By clapping and shouting to distract the elephants, the men eventually encouraged the calf to run in the opposite direction.

Later, they found it standing by the carcass of its dead mother. The female rhinoceros had been killed by poachers and her horns had been removed from her body.

As the men waited for the Kruger response team, several lions tried to approach the calf but were deterred by the presence of the rangers.

Jock Safari Lodge in Kruger National Park. Courtesy Jock Safari Lodge

A rescue helicopter then tried to land close to the men and the rhino but an elephant bull gave chase to the calf. The pilot managed to land in between the animals, separating them long enough for the vet to shoot a tranquilliser dart into the young rhino.

This gave the rescue team time to move in and give him first aid. An IV drip was inserted to treat dehydration and he was loaded into the helicopter and flown to the Care for Wild Rhino Sanctuary. This reserve in Mpumalanga takes on the responsibility of caring for many of the rhinos orphaned and injured due to poaching attacks.

After assessing the calf, the medical team at the sanctuary concluded that other than a few scratches, the rhino was physically unscathed, but traumatised. Over the coming days they provided 24-hour care: monitoring, de-sensitising the rhino to human voices and coaxing him to drink formula.

Having been at the sanctuary for over a week, the calf has started feeding and is drinking about 16 litres of milk per day. His blindfolds and earplugs have been removed and he will soon be introduced to another recently rescued rhino.

The sanctuary announced on Wednesday, July 15, that the baby calf has been named Yster, which means ‘Iron’ in Afrikaans. Iron composes much of the earth's crust and core and is crucial to all living organisms.

Access to South African National Parks is currently restricted for most tourists. Some parks are open for self-driven visits but no overnight visits are allowed. Several conservation groups have expressed concerns that as well as a lack of income in the region, the loss of tourists has given rise to an increase in poaching, as the poachers have more free reign to hunt the animals.

Teachers' pay - what you need to know Pay varies significantly depending on the school, its rating and the curriculum. Here's a rough guide as of January 2021: - top end schools tend to pay Dh16,000-17,000 a month - plus a monthly housing allowance of up to Dh6,000. These tend to be British curriculum schools rated 'outstanding' or 'very good', followed by American schools - average salary across curriculums and skill levels is about Dh10,000, recruiters say - it is becoming more common for schools to provide accommodation, sometimes in an apartment block with other teachers, rather than hand teachers a cash housing allowance - some strong performing schools have cut back on salaries since the pandemic began, sometimes offering Dh16,000 including the housing allowance, which reflects the slump in rental costs, and sheer demand for jobs - maths and science teachers are most in demand and some schools will pay up to Dh3,000 more than other teachers in recognition of their technical skills - at the other end of the market, teachers in some Indian schools, where fees are lower and competition among applicants is intense, can be paid as low as Dh3,000 per month - in Indian schools, it has also become common for teachers to share residential accommodation, living in a block with colleagues

AndhaDhun Director: Sriram Raghavan Producer: Matchbox Pictures, Viacom18 Cast: Ayushmann Khurrana, Tabu, Radhika Apte, Anil Dhawan Rating: 3.5/5

AUSTRALIA SQUADS ODI squad: Aaron Finch (captain), Ashton Agar, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Kane Richardson, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa Twenty20 squad: Aaron Finch (captain), Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Jhye Richardson, Kane Richardson, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa

How to join and use Abu Dhabi’s public libraries • There are six libraries in Abu Dhabi emirate run by the Department of Culture and Tourism, including one in Al Ain and Al Dhafra. • Libraries are free to visit and visitors can consult books, use online resources and study there. Most are open from 8am to 8pm on weekdays, closed on Fridays and have variable hours on Saturdays, except for Qasr Al Watan which is open from 10am to 8pm every day. • In order to borrow books, visitors must join the service by providing a passport photograph, Emirates ID and a refundable deposit of Dh400. Members can borrow five books for three weeks, all of which are renewable up to two times online. • If users do not wish to pay the fee, they can still use the library’s electronic resources for free by simply registering on the website. Once registered, a username and password is provided, allowing remote access. • For more information visit the library network's website.

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

Surianah's top five jazz artists Billie Holliday: for the burn and also the way she told stories. Thelonius Monk: for his earnestness. Duke Ellington: for his edge and spirituality. Louis Armstrong: his legacy is undeniable. He is considered as one of the most revolutionary and influential musicians. Terence Blanchard: very political - a lot of jazz musicians are making protest music right now.

THURSDAY'S FIXTURES 4pm Maratha Arabians v Northern Warriors 6.15pm Deccan Gladiators v Pune Devils 8.30pm Delhi Bulls v Bangla Tigers

