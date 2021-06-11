Top 10 cities for luxury travel: Abu Dhabi tops list for five-star hotels

When it comes to luxury travel, the capital of the UAE is the best place to go if you're looking for five-star places to stay.

Abu Dhabi has more five-star hotels as a percentage of its total hotel offering than any other city in the world.

Of 146 hotels across the capital, 47 are ranked as five-star including the opulent Emirates Palace, Mandarin Oriental and celebrity favourite Qasr Al Sarab by Anantara.

This means that Abu Dhabi has a 32 per cent concentration of luxury hotels according to new research by luxuryhotels.com.

Neighbouring Dubai does not make it in to the top 10 rankings. The emirate is home to the Burj Al Arab, known as the world's first seven-star hotel, and has 2,960 properties listed on booking.com.

Of these, only 188 are five-star meaning the luxury segment accounts for 6.35 per cent of Dubai's hotel options. This earns the city the 20th top-spot on the list.

Despite being home to 188 five-star hotels including the famed Burj Al Arab, Dubai ranked 20th for concentration of luxury properties. Unsplash / Roman Logov

Luxuryhotels.com compiled the data by taking cities from Euromonitor's Top 100 City Destintions report and using Booking.com to find out how many hotels each city has, and which of these are ranked as five-star.

Second in the world's top 10 cities for luxury hotels report is China's Shenzhen where 23.61 per cent of hotels are five-star rated.

Chinese cities also ranked in third, fourth and fifth place via Beijing, Shanghai and Zhuhai, respectively.

Saudi Arabia's Makkah is the sixth highest ranking city when it comes to concentration of luxury hotels. The holy city in western Saudi Arabia has 166 hotels, of which 34, or 20.48 per cent are five-star.

Singapore, China's Guangzhou and Guilin, and Vancouver in Canada round out the top 10 list.

The Top 10 cities with the highest concentration of five-star hotels

Hilton Abu Dhabi Yas Island is one of the newest five-star hotels to open in Abu Dhabi. The city has the highest concentration of luxury hotels according to new research from LuxuryHotel.com. The National

Abu Dhabi, UAE – 32.19% five-star hotels Shenzhen, China – 23.61% five-star hotels Beijing, China – 21.88% five-star hotels Shanghai, China – 21.11% five-star hotel Zhuhai, China – 20.63% five-star hotels Makkah, Saudi Arabia – 20.48% five-star hotels Singapore – 15.89% five-star hotels Guangzhou, China – 13.05% five-star hotels Guilin, China – 12.50% five-star hotels Vancouver, Canada – 12.41% five-star hotels

London ranked 18th on the list but is also the city with the most number of five-star hotels in total, the UK capital has 347 luxury hotels.

Researchers also compared the price of a five-star stay in cities across the world to find the average cost per room, per night for a luxury sleepover.

And it turns out that depending on where they go, travellers don't need to spend a fortune with five-star rooms in Chennai, India costing tourists just $48 per night.

The cheapest five-star stays in the world

The Raintree Hotel in Chennai. The Indian city ranks first for the most affordable five-star stays. Courtesy flickr / The Raintree Hotel

Chennai, India – $48 Johor Bahru, Malaysia – $58 per night Bangalore, India – $58 per night Agra, India – $59 per night Kolkatta, India – $70 per night New Delhi, India – $70 per night Mumbai, India – $74 per night Jaipur, India – $79 per night Phuket, Thailand – $81 per night Cebu, Philippines – $81 per night

Travellers seeking a luxury European summer escape on a budget will want to consider Greece’s island city of Heraklion. It had the most affordable five-star prices in Europe, with an average cost of $111 per night.

Turkey's Istanbul and Antalya ranked in second and third place, with average prices of $117 and $119 a night.