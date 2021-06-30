Sheldon Chalet: is this the ultimate winter escape pad?

If you’re seeking the ultimate winter escape pad, look no further. Nestled in Alaska’s Denali National Park and Preserve, Sheldon Chalet is a super-­secluded lodge that offers the ultimate in privacy, coupled with breathtaking winter vistas.

The lodge offers expansive winter vistas. Courtesy Chris Burkard

Unveiled in February, Sheldon Chalet promises a stay like no other. Even the journey to get to this peak-top lodge is spectacular, with guests arriving by private helicopter from the nearby town of Talkeetna, about two hours from Anchorage. During your flight, you'll soar over Ruth Glacier, Great Gorge and the Moose's Tooth, one of the most famous rock formations in North America.

The chalet is reserved on an exclusive basis, which means that you and your family or friends will have the generous serving of impressive mountain views all to yourselves. Perched on a lonely outcrop high above a glacier, the property is family run, which means you can expect to be welcomed with true Alaskan hospitality. Once inside, get set to settle into your very own mountain lodge.

The interior of the Sheldon Chalet. Courtsy Totem Ent

The house and the land it sits on span two hectares, and the chalet is built over two floors. There's sleeping space for up to ten people, with five guest rooms. Each comes with huge windows that offer amazing views over North America's highest peaks.

There's also an expansive observation deck that's perfect for photo sessions, and a sauna to warm you up after a day spent in the snow-covered surroundings. Indoors, there is a cosy lounge complete with a roaring fireplace and a fully equipped kitchen for those hot chocolate cravings.

Sheldon Chalet's sauna. Courtesy Jeff Schultz

When it comes to dining, delicious fare comes courtesy of a private chef who will be on hand during each stay to serve up local dishes. With fresh ingredients such as such as Alaskan crab, oysters and the finest halibut, you can expect some memorable mealtimes. Drinking water in the lodge is some of the world’s best, as it comes courtesy of the pure glacier snow.

The chalet comes with a private chef. Courtesy Totem Ent

This is the perfect time for reconnecting with nature and enjoying the company of those you love most, as there's no Wi-Fi or mobile reception here. Instead, you can look forward to spending your days building igloos, hurling snowballs or taking advantage of the epic stargazing opportunities that this remote location affords.

Winter is the prime time to visit Alaska as the natural surroundings become even more dramatic. With the change in weather comes a host of opportunities for outdoor adventures – and the people at Sheldon will be more than happy to organise some activities for you. Whether you want to go hiking in the mountains, rappelling down glaciers, exploring crevasses or sledding through the snow, there are experts on hand to help set things up.

If you prefer a more leisurely pace, you can take part in some local natural history lessons or take a tour of the site's historic mountain house. A sightseeing tour on a microplane offers the chance to fly close to the peaks and ridges ­surrounding your holiday home, or you can wrap up warm and head out for a gourmet glacier picnic like no other.

This is also one of the best spots in the world to experience the magic of the Northern Lights. From September to March, the perfect combination of a 1,828-metre elevation, plus a sheer dark sky ­environment, means that your ­chances of experiencing the famous bright lights of the ­aurora borealis are almost guaranteed.

And don’t worry, as you depart via private helicopter, there are still some Alaskan treats in store. The pilot will fly you out to the striking pyramid shape that is Mount Huntington and then soar over Denali Base Camp, the ideal way to bring your unique mountain adventure to an end.

Rates start at $2,300 (Dh8,446) per person per night, including helicopter transfers; www.sheldonchalet.com

Visa changes give families fresh hope Foreign workers can sponsor family members based solely on their income Male residents employed in the UAE can sponsor immediate family members, such as wife and children, subject to conditions that include a minimum salary of Dh 4,000 or Dh 3,000 plus accommodation. Attested original marriage certificate, birth certificate of the child, ejari or rental contract, labour contract, salary certificate must be submitted to the government authorised typing centre to complete the sponsorship process In Abu Dhabi, a woman can sponsor her husband and children if she holds a residence permit stating she is an engineer, teacher, doctor, nurse or any profession related to the medical sector and her monthly salary is at least Dh 10,000 or Dh 8,000 plus accommodation. In Dubai, if a woman is not employed in the above categories she can get approval to sponsor her family if her monthly salary is more than Dh 10,000 and with a special permission from the Department of Naturalization and Residency Dubai. To sponsor parents, a worker should earn Dh20,000 or Dh19,000 a month, plus a two-bedroom accommodation

Bio Born in Dubai in 1994

Her father is a retired Emirati police officer and her mother is originally from Kuwait

She Graduated from the American University of Sharjah in 2015 and is currently working on her Masters in Communication from the University of Sharjah.

Her favourite film is Pacific Rim, directed by Guillermo del Toro

Batti Gul Meter Chalu Producers: KRTI Productions, T-Series

Director: Sree Narayan Singh

Cast: Shahid Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor, Divyenndu Sharma, Yami Gautam

Rating: 2/5

RESULT RS Leipzig 3 Marcel Sabitzer 10', 21' Emil Forsberg 87' Tottenham 0

