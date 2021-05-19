Leonardo DiCaprio pledges $43 million to Galapagos Islands conservation

Leonardo DiCaprio has pledged $43 million to conservation in the Galapagos Islands.
The Hollywood actor and environmentalist announced that his conservation charity Re:wild will focus on restoring endangered wildlife populations in the Galapagos Islands, an Ecuadorian volcanic archipelago.
The islands, which lie about 950 kilometres west of Ecuador in the Pacific Ocean, are known as one of the world's most biodiverse destinations but have been under threat from climate change and tourism.
Re:wild says that, to make changes, "we don't need to reinvent the planet, we just need to rewild it".
The hefty donation will go towards bringing back several species of animals, including pink iguanas, Floreana mockingbirds and giant tortoises, from the verge of extinction.
It will also help to restore the waters surrounding the Galapagos Islands and to ensure the region's native people thrive alongside the wildlife.
"The wild is in decline. We have degraded three-quarters of all wild places and pushed more than one million species to the brink of extinction," wrote the Titanic actor on Instagram.
"More than half of Earth's remaining wild areas could disappear in the next few decades if we don't decisively act. This is why, today, I am honoured to support the launch of @Rewild – to protect what's still wild and help restore the rest," he said.
Wildlife vet takes over DiCaprio's Instagram
DiCaprio's Instagram account was later taken over by Paula A Castano, a wildlife veterinarian and island restoration specialist with Island Conservation, who lives in the Galapagos Islands.
Castano is leading the efforts to reintroduce a number of endangered species back to their wild homes, in collaboration with the Galapagos National Park, local communities and other partners.
"Time is running out for so many species, especially on islands where their small populations are vulnerable and threatened. Galapagos’s pink iguanas, Floreana mockingbirds and other wildlife may soon be lost forever without action. We know how to prevent these extinctions and restore functional and thriving ecosystems – we have done it – but we need to replicate these successes, innovate and go to scale,” Castano said in a media statement.
Her takeover of The Wolf of Wall Street actor's Stories on Instagram remains visible on DiCaprio's highlights on the social media platform.
Famous Galapagos landmark collapses
DiCaprio's pledge of support came just one day before the collapse of Darwin's Arch, a famed natural rock formation in the Galapagos Islands.
Photographs posted on social media by Ecuador's Ministry of Evnironment on Tuesday showed rubble from the curvature of the arch in the ocean. The two supporting columns remain standing.
Named after British naturalist Charles Darwin, the arch is located at the most northern point of the Galapagos Islands. It has been popular with divers, photographers and cruise ship tourists for many years, although tourists are not allowed to set foot on the arch or on the adjacent Darwin's Island.
This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country's most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home.
Engine: 3.9-litre twin-turbo V8
Transmission: seven-speed
Power: 720hp
Torque: 770Nm
Price: Dh1,100,000
On sale: now
Name: Brendalle Belaza
From: Crossing Rubber, Philippines
Arrived in the UAE: 2007
Favourite place in Abu Dhabi: NYUAD campus
Favourite photography style: Street photography
Favourite book: Harry Potter
Alwyn Stephen says much of his success is a result of taking an educated chance on business decisions.
His advice to anyone starting out in business is to have no fear as life is about taking on challenges.
“If you have the ambition and dream of something, follow that dream, be positive, determined and set goals.
"Nothing and no-one can stop you from succeeding with the right work application, and a little bit of luck along the way.”
Mr Stephen sells his luxury fragrances at selected perfumeries around the UAE, including the House of Niche Boutique in Al Seef.
He relaxes by spending time with his family at home, and enjoying his wife’s India cooking.
1) The liquid nanoclay is a mixture of water and clay that aims to convert desert land to fertile ground
2) Instead of water draining straight through the sand, it apparently helps the soil retain water
3) One application is said to last five years
4) The cost of treatment per hectare (2.4 acres) of desert varies from $7,000 to $10,000 per hectare
Engine: 0.8-litre four cylinder
Power: 70bhp
Torque: 66Nm
Transmission: four-speed manual
Price: $1,075 new in 1967, now valued at $40,000
On sale: Models from 1966 to 1970
Hussein Ibish: There are reasons for Democrats and Republicans to be happy
Rashmee Roshan Lall: Who are the women driving Joe Biden's success?
