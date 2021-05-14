Huge Titanic replica to open as Chinese tourist destination

The Titanic is being brought back from the deep, more than a century after its ill-fated maiden voyage, at a landlocked Chinese theme park where tourists can soon splash out for a night on a full-scale replica.

The project's main backer was inspired to recreate the world's most infamous cruise liner by the 1997 box office hit of the same name – once the world's top-grossing film and wildly popular in China.

The original luxury vessel, the largest of its time and branded "unsinkable" by its owners, has become a byword for hubris ever since it plunged into the depths of the Atlantic in 1912 after striking an iceberg, leaving more than 1,500 people dead.

Investor Su Shaojun says he was motivated to finance the audacious, 260-metre-long duplicate to keep memories of the Titanic alive.

"I hope this ship will be here in 100 or 200 years," Su said.

"We are building a museum for the Titanic."

A still from James Cameron’s 1997 film Titanic. Courtesy 20th Century Fox

It has taken six years – longer than the construction of the original Titanic – plus over 20,000 tonnes of steel, more than a hundred workers and a hefty one billion yuan ($153.5 million) price tag.

Everything from the dining room to the luxury cabins and even the door handles are styled on the original Titanic.

It forms the centrepiece of a Sichuan province theme park more than 1,000 kilometres from the sea. The site also features a replica of Southampton Port seen in James Cameron's 1997 film, where Leonardo DiCaprio's fictional character Jack swings on board after winning a ticket in a bet.

Tour buses play the film's theme tune, Celine Dion's My Heart Will Go On, on repeat.

It costs up to 2,000 yuan (around $150) to spend one night on the ship for the "five-star cruise service", Su says, adding that with a functioning steam engine guests will feel that they are really at sea.

He was so excited by the challenge that he sold his energy industry assets, including a stake in several hydropower projects, to invest in the Titanic.

But even before opening, the replica has drawn plenty of controversy.

Online users have questioned whether the famous ship would attract tourists given the disaster that struck its real-life inspiration.

Others feared it would join other ambitious Chinese building projects that turned into white elephants – including a 2008 replica of the USS Enterprise, an American aircraft carrier, which cost over $18 million and was abandoned shortly after it opened.

Preserving the memory of the Titanic

But Su hopes as many as five million annual visitors will come to see his Titanic.

"This tourist volume should guarantee the return of our investment," he added.

Project manager Xu Junnian said he felt it was important to preserve the vessel's memory.

"The greatest significance of building this ship is to carry forward and inherit the great spirit of Titanic," he said.

Photo shows the ill-fated luxury liner, the Titanic, sailing the ocean. (Photo by George Rinhart/Corbis via Getty Images)

Aside from the enduring appeal of the Hollywood blockbuster, the Titanic has stolen headlines in China in recent weeks with the release of a new documentary called The Six.

The film tells the story of a group of Chinese travellers on board when the ship sinks, of whom six survived.

But the developers are hoping to rope in some bigger names to help draw visitors.

"We'd like to invite Jack, Rose and James Cameron to the inauguration ceremony," Su said.

Q&A with Dash Berlin Welcome back. What was it like to return to RAK and to play for fans out here again?

It’s an amazing feeling to be back in the passionate UAE again. Seeing the fans having a great time that is what it’s all about.



You're currently touring the globe as part of your Legends of the Feels Tour. How important is it to you to include the Middle East in the schedule?

The tour is doing really well and is extensive and intensive at the same time travelling all over the globe. My Middle Eastern fans are very dear to me, it’s good to be back.



You mix tracks that people know and love, but you also have a visually impressive set too (graphics etc). Is that the secret recipe to Dash Berlin's live gigs?

People enjoying the combination of the music and visuals are the key factor in the success of the Legends Of The Feel tour 2018.



Have you had some time to explore Ras al Khaimah too? If so, what have you been up to?

Coming fresh out of Las Vegas where I continue my 7th annual year DJ residency at Marquee, I decided it was a perfect moment to catch some sun rays and enjoy the warm hospitality of Bab Al Bahr.





Bert van Marwijk factfile Born: May 19 1952

Place of birth: Deventer, Netherlands

Playing position: Midfielder Teams managed:

1998-2000 Fortuna Sittard

2000-2004 Feyenoord

2004-2006 Borussia Dortmund

2007-2008 Feyenoord

2008-2012 Netherlands

2013-2014 Hamburg

2015-2017 Saudi Arabia

2018 Australia Major honours (manager):

2001/02 Uefa Cup, Feyenoord

2007/08 KNVB Cup, Feyenoord

World Cup runner-up, Netherlands

Seven tips from Emirates NBD 1. Never respond to e-mails, calls or messages asking for account, card or internet banking details 2. Never store a card PIN (personal identification number) in your mobile or in your wallet 3. Ensure online shopping websites are secure and verified before providing card details 4. Change passwords periodically as a precautionary measure 5. Never share authentication data such as passwords, card PINs and OTPs (one-time passwords) with third parties 6. Track bank notifications regarding transaction discrepancies 7. Report lost or stolen debit and credit cards immediately

