Abu Dhabi Green List: Austria, Denmark, Finland, Italy, Norway and Sweden added

Abu Dhabi has updated its Green List, adding six more countries from which travellers can arrive in the capital without needing to quarantine.

The list, which contains a number of territories from which travellers can fly to Abu Dhabi without having to isolate on arrival, was updated on Wednesday, June 23, with six destinations added and two removed.

The most recent update added Austria, Denmark, Finland, Italy, Norway and Sweden to the list.

New restrictions are set to come into force on Thursday, July 1, which are poised to remove Covid-19 quarantine restrictions for most international travellers. However, the most recent update means that travellers from these listed countries can fly into Abu Dhabi with no isolation period.

Cuba and Kyrgyzstan were removed from the Green List with travellers now required to quarantine on arrival in the UAE capital.

There are now a total of 31 destinations on the list and the new rules come into effect from Thursday, June 24.

DCT Abu Dhabi has said that the list is subject to changes based on global Covid-19 developments.

Abu Dhabi Green List

Australia

Austria

Azerbaijan

Bhutan

Brunei

China

Denmark

Finland

Germany

Greenland

Hong Kong (SAR)

Iceland

Israel

Italy

Japan

Malta

Mauritius

Moldova

Morocco

New Zealand

Norway

Portugal

Saudi Arabia

Singapore

South Korea

Spain

Sweden

Switzerland

Taiwan, Province of China

United States of America

Uzbekistan

The most recent update follows the removal of Russia from the Green List on June 13. This came shortly after the removal of the UK and Tajikistan from the list on June 13, with travellers from both countries now required to quarantine on arrival in the UAE capital.

Both destinations had been on the Green List since April.

Malta was the only destination to be added to the list last week. The country has reopened to travellers with a traffic light system. The UAE is listed as amber by Malta, meaning travellers need to have a negative PCR test result taken no more than 72 hours before landing in the country. Children under 5 are exempt.

Can I travel to countries on the Green List?

Not all countries on Abu Dhabi's list are open for tourism. Travellers should check individual destination requirements for the most recent regulations.

However, some of the new additions to the list are open for UAE travellers.

Italy has reopened to tourists. All visitors must arrive on "Covid-tested" flights landing in Rome, Milan or Venice only. There's no quarantine period when you land.

Austria is open for vaccinated travellers who hold an EU or EEA passport, or who have a passport from Switzerland.

It's also open for those travelling to reconnect with close family living in the country, and the Sinopharm vaccine is recognised to avoid quarantine. The national airline of the UAE is set to launch flights to Austria next month. Etihad will fly to Vienna from Abu Dhabi for the first time from Sunday, July 18.

At present, tourists from the UAE cannot travel to Finland, Denmark, Norway or Sweden for leisure purposes.