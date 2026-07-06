UAE summer camps 2026, from art-themed activities to adventure-packed weeks

School is out for the summer, and parents across the UAE are facing nearly two months of keeping children entertained while balancing work and other commitments.

Summer camps have long been a popular solution across the Emirates. They offer parents childcare during the working day, while giving children the chance to make new friends, learn or hone skills and stay active indoors.

Here are some summer camps to know.

Across the UAE

Wellfit, Dubai and Sharjah

Wellfit gym members get a discount for summer camps at three branches in Dubai and Sharjah. Photo: Wellfit Info

Three Wellfit outposts will open their doors to little ones over the next eight weeks: JVC and Meydan, both in Dubai, and Madar at Aljada in Sharjah. The camp is open to children aged five to eight, and activities – while varied across locations – will focus on movement, teamwork and physical well-being. This includes activities such as Muay Thai, dodgeball, padel, swimming and football.

Until August 28; 8.30am-1.45pm from Monday to Friday; Prices from Dh180 a day and Dh650 a week for members or Dh825 a week for non-members

Air Maniax, Abu Dhabi and Dubai

The indoor adventure park, which has inflatable obstacle courses, zip lines and gaming zones, has now opened its summer camp.

Children aged four to 14 can enjoy access to the park, as well as games and crafts hosted by the staff. Abu Dhabi locations include Yas Mall, Marina Mall and Al Jimi Mall. Dubai locations include Al Quoz, Arabian Centre, Nad Al Sheba Mall, Mercato Mall and Motor City.

Until August 28; 8.30am-2pm from Monday to Friday; Dh120 a day or Dh550 a week

Abu Dhabi

Clymb Yas Island

Clymb Yas Island is offering a free five-day programme to introduce children to climbing. Photo: Clymb Yas Island Info

Young adventurers can try their skill at scaling walls at Clymb Yas Island's new Junior Climbers programme, launched in partnership with Active Abu Dhabi.

Open to children aged 12 to 16, the free five-day programme runs across four weekly sessions: from July 27 to August 14 for boys and August 17 to 21 for girls. It teaches climbing fundamentals, safety techniques and problem-solving skills while helping participants build confidence, resilience and teamwork. The programme concludes with a final climbing challenge led by Clymb instructors.

July 27-August 21; 10am-2.30pm from Monday to Friday; free, but registration required on a first-come, first-served basis

321 Summer Camp

Head to 321 Indoor Dome on Al Hudayriyat Island, where children can take part in several high-energy activities, such as football, swimming, padel and netball. More low-intensity activities, such as arts and crafts, are also available.

Until August 28; 8.30am-1.30pm from Monday to Friday; Dh150 a day or Dh500 a week

Circuit X Future Explorers

The camp will take place across Hudayriyat's skate, splash and BMX parks. Photo: Hudayriyat Island Info

Another option on Al Hudayriyat Island, this is for little ones who dream of being explorers, adventurers, scientists or who love action-packed fun. Problem-solving and high-energy activities take place in the ropes, BMX, skate and splash parks, some of which are al fresco.

Until August 28; 8.30am-2pm from Monday to Friday; Dh210 a day or Dh849 a week

Dubai

Expo Dubai

The site will host a music-themed summer camp. Photo: Expo Dubai Info

Expo Dubai is running a series of themed camps this summer.

Elite Engineer Summer Camp, which has been created by a mechanical engineer inspired by her own journey into the Stem subjects, is from July 13 to August 28. Camp hours are between 9am and 2.30pm on weekdays.

The programme will encourage children aged between nine and 12 to explore engineering concepts through practical challenges, creative problem-solving and hands-on experimentation. A completion certificate will be awarded to all participants. Prices start from Dh1,499 a week.

SOPM summer camp, meanwhile, will run from July 13 to July 18, promising a music-themed week. Developed by Studio of Popular Music, a contemporary school dedicated to performance, the camp will encourage children to explore creativity, rhythm and self-expression. Prices start from Dh1,150, and children aged between eight and 16 can take part. Camp runs from Monday to Saturday between 9am and 2pm.

Various dates, timings and prices

Lemonade Play & Discovery

The play centre's summer camp theme this year is: Every Child is a Superkid. Photo: Lemonade Play Info

Lemonade Play, which has branches in LeArabian Centre in Al Khawaneej and Triple 777 Centre in Jumeirah 3, is designed as a digital-detox zone. It invites little ones to tap into their imagination to play, explore and learn.

This summer, children aged four to 10 can sign up for a camp built around a single theme: Every Child is a Superkid. Activities will be split into three pillars: Bang, Splat and Wow. The first covers dancing, music and expressive play; the second involves hands-on science and art challenges; and the last offers team challenges and confidence-building activities.

Until August 28; 9am-1pm from Monday to Saturday; Dh185 a day