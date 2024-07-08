Things to do in the UAE this week, from summer camps to sushi Sundays

The UAE summer continues with plenty of activities for children and adults alike – from camps and concerts to foodie experiences. Here, The National rounds up seven things to do around the Emirates, from July 8 to 14.

Monday, July 8

For parents looking for ways to keep children engaged this season, Circuit X on Abu Dhabi's sports hub Hudayriyat Island is organising the Island Adventures Summer Camp. An array of outdoor activities are on the cards, from kayaking, swimming and other beach activities to climbing, baking and skating. Indoor activities include team-building games and science experiments.

The camp is best suited to children who are active and adventurous. Water, snacks and lunch will be provided.

July 8 to August 23; 8.30am-2pm; from Dh210 for a day pass; Hudayriyat Island, Abu Dhabi; circuitxuae.com

Tuesday, July 9

Olive oil and cold brew coffee soap. Photo: Cypher Urban Roastery

Restock your bathroom with recently launched handcrafted olive-oil-infused soaps from Cypher Urban Roastery, made from ingredients sourced directly from Palestinian artisans and priced at Dh35 apiece.

One variant combines the richness of extra-virgin Palestinian olive oil with refreshing cold brew coffee. Both ingredients are believed to cleanse and moisturise the skin. Or sample the olive oil with skin-stimulating cardamom and soothing rose.

Delivery across the UAE; bycypher.com

Wednesday, July 10

Take the children, or the young at heart, to Forsan Central Mall, which recently opened popular adventure venue Bounce.

The 3,500-square-metre park includes more than 25 activities designed for safely jumping, flipping and flying. The venue is also home to a new concept called Drop Zone, which is an area featuring nine slides including a 6.5-metre platform. There's also the X-Run, a 36-metre obstacle course as well as a minibounce area dedicated to little jumpers, plus Bounce Cafe for refreshments.

Open Sunday to Thursday, 10am-10pm and Friday to Saturday, 10am-midnight; from Dh80; Khalifa City, Abu Dhabi; bounce.ae

Thursday, July 11

Female thrill-seekers can check out Clymb Abu Dhabi, which is launching the return of its Ladies Night sale. Taking place on select Thursdays over the summer, the package comes with an indoor flying experience complete with an all-female staff for those wanting extra privacy.

Flyers who want to capture themselves with packaged photos and videos will pay an additional fee of Dh40.

Select Thursdays; Dh235 per person; Yas Island, Abu Dhabi; tickets.clymbabudhabi.com

Friday, July 12

Head to Dubai World Trade Centre as two regional artists take to the stage as part of the Beat the Heat series by Dubai Summer Surprises.

The evening kicks off with Jordanian singer-songwriter and social media sensation Siilawy, who is known for his soulful vocals. Following this is a performance by Egyptian rapper, producer and EDM trap artist Marwan Moussa, who was named Best African Rapper at the All Africa Music Awards.

July 12; doors open 5.30pm; from Dh131; Dubai World Trade Centre; dubai.platinumlist.net

Saturday, July 13

Fitness buffs can check out Veo Fitness by Emaar Hospitality Group, which has three locations across Dubai. Free day passes are on offer until September, with activities such as yoga, belly dancing and sound healing on the cards.

The venues also feature tennis and padel courts, as well as a swimming pool. Quarterly, half-yearly and annual memberships are available, along with class packages and personal training programmes.

The free day pass must be booked 24 hours prior.

Free day pass until September 1; Downtown Dubai, The Lakes and Meadows Town Centre, Dubai; veofitness.com

Sunday, July 14

Sumosan Dubai offers a selection of sushi for Dh199 on Sundays. Photo: Sumosan Dubai

Sushi lovers can head to Japanese spot Sumosan in Dubai Edition Hotel for its newly launched Sushi Sundays.

On the menu are an array of raw maki rolls, including albermale, which is made of salmon, avocado, tempura and flakes; buba with sea bass, truffle jalapeno and tempura flakes; as well as spicy hamachi with crunchy quinoa.

Diners can also opt for cooked maki rolls, such as the signature Dubai roll made with torched salmon, prawn tempura, asparagus, and house dukkah and prawn tempura roll. Vegetarians can sample Japanese mushrooms, asparagus with spicy teriyaki roll and guacamole made of creamy avocado, sun dried tomatoes and crunchy quinoa.

Sundays; 3pm-6pm; Dh199 per person; Downtown Dubai; 056 169 6901