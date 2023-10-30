Things to do in the UAE this week, from Halloween parties to truffle menus

The time of the year is upon us to begin al fresco activities, sample white truffles and, of course, celebrate Halloween.

Here we round up seven things to in the Emirates, from Monday to Sunday.

Monday

Head to Fresh Basil at Bab Al Qasr hotel in Abu Dhabi for a Halloween-themed dine in the dark experience.

The three-course “mystery menu” will be served amid eerie decor. The restaurant's 90-minute Pitch Black experience is usually priced at Dh399, but diners can get 25 per cent off when booking ahead for today and tomorrow's service.

Guests have to deposit their phones, watches, lighters and cameras in a secure box before the meal begins, while a meet-and-greet with the chef afterwards will reveal the dishes that have been served.

Monday and Tuesday, 7.30pm-10pm; Dh299; West Corniche, Abu Dhabi; 056 992 2078

Tuesday

Dress up in your circus best. Photo: Raspoutine

Halloween is the ideal excuse to indulge in a midweek late night, especially when there's a sinister circus in town for one night only.

Parisian venue Raspoutine encourages guests to come dressed in their most playful ringmaster or circus performer attire. On the menu are themed cocktails, plus dishes such as devilled eggs, king crab and sea bream tartare, foie gras, clams and linguine vongole.

Resident DJ Paul Blondet will take over the booth at midnight.

Tuesday, from 9.30pm; Dh650; Dubai International Financial Centre; 04 272 5373

Wednesday

The Abu Dhabi Jewellery & Watch Show kick starts today. The show will feature 200 brands from all over the world, including Bahrain, India, Lebanon, Singapore, Italy and Hong Kong, plus major UAE jewellers.

High-end bridal jewellery is a big focus at the exhibition, but visitors can also browse through stalls selling watches and gifting ornaments.

Until Sunday, 3pm-10pm; Halls 1-3, Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Center; registration.infosalons.ae

Thursday

U. S. Deputy Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo speaks at the Royal United Services Institute in London. Reuters

High prized white truffles are back in season, and Italian restaurant Scalini is celebrating with a dedicated menu, offering dishes generously garnished with the ingredient that is often called the diamond of the kitchen.

Choose from riso al salto, poached egg and crunchy saffron risotto; tagliolini di pasta Fresca tossed in truffle butter; and profiteroles with Chantilly cream, white chocolate ganache and white truffle shavings.

The seasonal menu will be served while stocks last.

Weekdays, noon-10pm; weekends, noon-midnight; from Dh90; Four Seasons Resort Jumeirah, Dubai; 04 349 0068

Friday

Tiradito chucuito at La Mar. Photo: Atlantis The Royal

Another feast is to be had at Atlantis The Royal, which is hosting a limited-time four-hands meal on Friday and Saturday.

Curated by Spanish chef Dabiz Munoz (of Michelin-lauded DiverXO fame) along with Peruvian celebrity chef Gaston Acurio at the latter's La Mar restaurant, the meal will focus on Latin American dishes.

On offer are premium ingredients such as black grouper, sea urchin, tako octopus, Wagyu striploin and king crab chaufa.

Reservations are recommended.

Friday and Saturday, 7pm-11pm; Dh990; Palm Jumeirah, Dubai; 04 462 9000

Saturday

If you fancy a road trip, brunch and daycation all rolled into one, book a spot at the Islander’s Brunch, which is back for the cool season at DoubleTree by Hilton Resort & Spa Marjan Island in Ras Al Khaimah.

The meal starts at 1pm, but guests have access to the pool and beach facilities from noon until sunset.

We're not sure how much swim-time you'll get, though, as this brunch has a three-page-long menu spanning all manner of cuisines. On offer are: Beef baos, maki, sashimi, pani puri, pav bhaji and prawn, calamari and octopus skewers from the Asian section; beef carpaccio, tuna ceviche and tacos from the South American section; kofta, shish taouk, striploin, lamb chops, chicken and non-pork German sausages from the Josper grill; an oyster station; a salad bar; a pizza corner; and a fresh fish corner, live-grilling Omani lobster, tiger prawns and blue crab. And then there are 10 types of dessert.

You could always sit back and enjoy the music courtesy of the resident DJ, too.

Saturdays, from noon; Dh135 for children, from Dh269 for adults; Al Marjan Blvd, Ras Al Khaimah; 07 203 0000

Sunday

JumpX is open to adults and children above five. Photo: Dubai Parks and Resorts

The Guinness-certified world’s largest inflatable bouncy castle is back for another season at Riverland in Dubai Parks and Resorts. JumpX is a veritable inflatable park with various adventure zones, walls, tunnels and obstacles across multiple levels.

The castle is suitable to children aged five and above, and also open to adults.

Monday to Thursday, 4pm-8pm; Friday to Saturday, 4pm-10pm; Sunday, 4pm-9pm; Dubai Parks and Resorts; 800 262 9464