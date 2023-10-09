Things to do in the UAE this week, from Pink October to Disney on Ice

There's something for everyone this week, from fitness enthusiasts and foodies to film buffs, in addition to a slew of activities to commemorate Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Here we round up seven things to do in the Emirates, from October 9 to 15,

Monday

Head to Umm Al Emarat Park, which will be decked out in pink in support of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, as well as hosting a fitness programme and blood donation drive.

From Monday, the park, in partnership with Peak Fitness, will host outdoor sessions, from yoga and dance to Mixed Martial Arts and combat classes, at the amphitheatre from 4pm to 5pm.

The blood donation drive, in association with Seha, is on October 19 from 4pm to 9pm, while a Pink October Walkathon on October 20 and 21 will be followed by free mammogram check-ups from 4pm to 10pm, and there will be inspirational talks by survivors at 7pm.

Throughout October; 4pm onwards; Mushrif, Abu Dhabi; 058 945 0882

Tuesday

The exhibition features wildlife photos. Photo: Tashkeel

Head to FN Designs at Alserkal Avenue on Tuesday to view the works of Emirati photographer and visual artist Khalid Alastad.

The Little Neighbours exhibition features more than 100 documentary photographs that show Alastad's fascinating collection of wildlife photography, with a focus on insects, birds, reptiles and arachnids inhabiting the UAE's desert ecosystem.

Until Sunday; 10am-6pm; free to enter; Al Quoz, Dubai; 04 379 0490

Wednesday

Popular British restaurant Reform Social and Grill turns 10 this month, and is celebrating its anniversary with select dishes and drinks priced at Dh10. On Wednesday, head down to the restaurant to order the raspberry bakewell dessert for this sum.

The restaurant will also serve a “guest curated menu”, featuring 10 favourite dishes throughout the month, as well as allowing diners to spin a “birthday special” wheel to win dozens of prizes.

Throughout October; 8am-midnight; The Lakes, Dubai; 04 454 2638

Thursday

Arab Cinema Week at Cinema Akil is back for the second year.

A total of 11 feature films and four shorts are being shown until Sunday, with stories representing 10 countries from the Mena region.

On Thursday, catch a screening of Under The Fig Trees by French-Tunisian filmmaker Erige Sehiri, as well My Lost Country, a documentary by Ishtar Yasin Gutierrez, who is part-Iraqi, part-Chilean-Costa Rican.

Until Sunday; 7pm and 9pm; Dh56.5 per film; Alserkal Avenue, Dubai; www.cinemaakil.com

Friday

Head to Tong Thai at JW Marriott Marquis Hotel Dubai for a limited-time five-course dinner prepared by the restaurant's chef Rittiyos Hayatapan and Alexander Stumpf of BB Social Dining.

Both veterans on the Dubai restaurant scene, the chefs will showcase their prowess in serving dishes from the Far East. Dishes on the menu include edamame hummus, cooked chicken larb salad and massaman gyoza. These are followed by softshell crab baos and pad Thai with prawn tempura.

The meal ends with baonut, or a fusion of bao buns and doughnuts filled with pandan custard, coconut dulce de leche and mango ice cream.

Friday; 7.30pm onwards; Dh245; Business Bay, Dubai; 04 414 3000

Saturday

Indulge in fun dining with limited-time 'emoji' burgers. Photo: Goat

Home-grown burger joint Goat is offering a limited-time menu crafted entirely from emojis – think chilli peppers, cheese wedges and animals – for diners to decipher before placing their orders on Deliveroo or Talabat.

From first-hand experience, we can report, only two types of burgers are on offer – both non-vegetarian and both utterly delicious.

Throughout October; from Dh59; via Deliveroo or Talabat; www.goatdubai.com

Sunday

Take the children to Etihad Arena on Sunday for Disney on Ice.

With the theme 100 Years of Wonder, the show will feature beloved Disney characters through the years, from Mickey Mouse and his gang, Minnie, Donald and Goofy, as well as the various princesses.

Characters from Frozen, Coco, The Little Mermaid and more will also making an appearance, reliving their stories while ice-skating to catchy music.

Sunday; 10.30am, 2.30pm and 6.30pm; from Dh84; Yas Island, Abu Dhabi; www.etihadarena.ae