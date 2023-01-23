Things to do this week in the UAE, from Blackpink to vegan doughnuts

Whether you want to grab some limited-edition vegan doughnuts or groove along to K-pop hits at the much-awaited Blackpink concert in Abu Dhabi, there are plenty of things to enjoy this week in the UAE.

Here, The National rounds up seven things you can do from January 23 to 29.

Monday

If you are participating in Veganuary, or you are actually vegan, perhaps the plant-based doughnuts by Tres Marias and Here-O Donuts are for you.

The limited-edition creation, made with oat milk, is available across several locations in Dubai, including Tres Marias Coffee in Al Quoz, Nakheel Mall and City Centre Mirdif.

They are available until the end of January.

Tuesday

Orfali Bros Bistro is at Wasl 51. Photo: Orfali Bros

Renowned regional chefs Mohamad Orfali of Orfali Bros and Maksut Askar of Istanbul’s Neolokal are teaming up for a special 14-course menu, available for one night only.

The chefs are promising a selection of innovative dishes inspired by modern Anatolian cuisine as chef Askar's Neolokal is a Michelin-starred restaurant in Istanbul that focuses on using Turkish heritage produce.

The dinner is taking place at the Orfali Bros Bistro in Jumeirah, with two seating options, one at 6.30pm and another at 9pm. Bookings can be made at orfalibros.com.

Wednesday

The newly opened Gamebox by Majid Al Futtaim has seven interactive rooms that have been launched across Magic Planet outlets at City Centre Mirdif and City Centre Al Zahia in Sharjah.

The game rooms are equipped with touch screens, 3D motion tracking and surround sound and can accommodate groups of two to six players.

Several games are available, including those with Angry Birds and Squid Game themes.

Thursday

A three-course early-bird set menu for Dh150 is on offer from 6pm at 53 Restaurant & Lounge at Sheraton Grand Sheikh Zayed Road, which has also launched a new show called Divine, which starts at 10pm.

The show, which runs daily until March, features choreographed acrobats and live performers, including singers, saxophonists and percussionists.

On the Mediterranean and Asian-inspired menu are dishes such as miso Ceasar salad, chicken tsukune or kisu tempura for starters; corn and truffle risotto, salmon or supreme chicken for main course; and either black sesame flan tart or chocolate truffles for dessert.

Dinner starts at 8pm; from Dh150; Sheraton Grand Sheikh Zayed Road; 056 253 5353

Friday

Expand Autoplay The Dino Mania parade will be held at 8pm on Friday, Saturday and Sunday at Riverland, Dubai Parks & Resorts, until April. All photos: Pawan Singh / The National

Catch a dinosaur-themed parade at Dubai Parks and Resorts. The new attraction brings the prehistoric world to life with a series of life-like animatronic dinosaurs, including a T-Rex, triceratops and raptors.

The parade features special sound effects, music and even fog to entertain families.

The parade takes place from Friday to Sunday at 8pm at Riverland Dubai.

Saturday

From Saturday, a new outdoor market is popping up at Al Ain Oasis, where visitors can browse and buy an assortment of local products and produce, as well as take part in family-friendly activities.

There will be food, live entertainment and a farmers market.

Vendors will change on a weekly basis to support a variety of local businesses until the market closes on March 25.

Its setting is also worth exploring, with more than 550 palm tree farms and 147,000 date palms spread over 1,200 hectares.

Sunday

Expand Autoplay Blackpink are bringing their world tour to Abu Dhabi in 2023. From left: Lisa, Rose, Jisoo and Jennie. Getty Images

Global K-pop sensation Blackpink are performing at Etihad Park, as part of their Born Pink world tour. General admission tickets cost Dh350 and are available at ticketmaster.ae.

The girl group peaked globally in 2020, with their hit Ice Cream reaching No 13 on the Billboard Hot 100. They also reached No 2 on the Billboard 200 with the smash-hit debut work The Album, which was released in the same year.

In October last year, the group released their second album, Born Pink, which reached No 1 on the UK Albums Chart and Billboard 200. It marked the first time a Korean girl group had ever topped the Billboard 200, with Blackpink becoming the first female group to do so since Danity Kane in 2008.

Some of their top hits include How You Like That, As If It's Your Last and Boombayah.