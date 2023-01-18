Food trucks galore at Abu Dhabi's Miami Vibes festival

The UAE's love of food trucks is no secret. From no fewer than four Last Exit hubs to the seasonal Global Village and Zad in Sharjah, they are a ubiquitous part of the country's versatile dining scene.

While you can get your fix year-round at Al Hudayriyat Island in the capital, don't miss the last week of Miami Vibes Food Festival. It is open at Yas Creative Hub on Yas Island until January 27, dishing out treats from food trucks and pop-up shops from 3pm to midnight.

After a successful stint last year at Mamsha Al Saadiyat, Mylk, Moon and the chocolatier food truck Gottlich have returned. Other outlets to sample this year include Ava, Camp Loud, Coal, Eats Hub, Flat Pizzeria, Four Buns Burger, Get Beefy, Proof Sourdough and Senior Taco.

Also in place this year are home-grown retailers, offering everything from colourful beads and charms to cloth bags and wall art.

The festival, which describes itself as the city’s “most Instagrammable”, follows a Purple Rain theme, which is brought to life by way of lilac neon signage, bonsai plants and larger-than-life fruit that are spray-painted a vibrant shade of mauve, and even a dining arena with benches underneath a violet canopy.

Scroll through the gallery below for information on Syrup, a dessert cafe at Jebel Jais mountain