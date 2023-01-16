Things to do this week in the UAE, including food, fitness and fashion

It's set to be a busy week in Dubai and Abu Dhabi, with many events scheduled across the food, fashion and fitness industries.

Here, The National rounds up seven things to do over the next seven days, from January 16 to 22.

Monday

Beloved US chain Peet's Coffee is bringing its first outpost to the Middle East. Emaar founder Mohamed Alabbar will attend the Monday launch at The Dubai Mall in the morning, before it opens to the public. Between 7pm and 9pm, customers can try Peet's handcrafted coffee, alongside American roastmaster Doug Welsh.

Peet's was founded in 1966 by Alfred Peet in Berkeley, California. It sells freshly roasted beans, brewed coffee and espresso beverages. It has since grown to more than 200 stores in the US, with is products sold in over 14,000 grocery shops across the country.

Tuesday

Winter is a great time to shop in the UAE, with deals to be found at a host of different venues and brands. One example is the months-long Dubai Shopping Festival. This week, however, is extra special for brands under major retailer Club Apparel.

For seven days, dozens of big-name retailers such as Nine West and Calvin Klein will give 5 per cent off purchases in the Vat on Us campaign.

The promotion applies to in-store purchases and from 6thstreet.com.

Wednesday

Catch the last Cirque du Soleil Ovo show at Dubai's Coca-Cola Arena on Wednesday.

The family-friendly insect-themed performance has a variety of acrobatic numbers sure to entertain audiences, both big and small, while the music, stage design and colourful production are mesmerising.

The National attended one of the first shows last week, having joined the troupe during their rehearsals in the run up.

Tickets are priced from Dh116 and are available to buy at dubai.platinumlist.net

Thursday

Home-grown restaurants 3Fils and Brix Desserts are hosting a pop-up in Abu Dhabi for a three-month collaboration, located at the Royal Pavilion at Qasr Al Sarab Desert Resort by Anantara.

With limited seating, the event takes place every Thursday, Friday and Saturday from 6pm. It will run until the end of March.

For Dh900 per person, the fine-dining experience includes a 12-course tasting menu inspired by international gastronomy, taking diners on a three-part journey. Each part comprises four dishes, paired with five beverages served throughout the dinner. The menu is curated by chef Carmen Rueda.

Dishes include Japanese-inspired cold starters, Thai soft-shell crab salad, mushroom and herb soup from China and paper-thin Norwegian salmon carpaccio. Desserts include winter cheesecake and caviar pearls with yuzu, lime, sesame and white truffle.

Friday

Visit Qasr Al Hosn in Abu Dhabi to catch the ongoing Al Hosn Festival, before it wraps up on Sunday.

The popular cultural celebration, set across the buildings and outdoor spaces of the district, features live traditional performances, family workshops, as well as food and beverage stalls highlighting rich Emirati cuisine.

Aside from food, other cultural aspects such as Emirati fashion are also on display. Guests can drop by Darb Al Zain, which houses local retailers selling traditional clothes and accessories.

Saturday

Livehealthy Festival at The Bridge, Al Qana, Abu Dhabi. Photo: The Bridge

The Bridge lifestyle hub in Al Qana, Abu Dhabi, is hosting the Livehealthy Festival, packed with a number of fitness activities, from yoga to Muay Thai.

There will be dedicated activities for children, including arts and crafts sessions, painting, mobility, spin, laughter and family yoga and Muay Thai for beginners.

For adults, there will be spin, step, Muay Thai, ladies-only pilates, vinyasa, power and face yoga, bodyweight circuit and mobility classes.

Fitness activities aside, the single-day event will also feature workshops and panel discussions on supplements, sleep and exercise routines. The day will wrap up with a sound healing session.

Tickets cost Dh126 for adults and Dh52.5 for children. Ticketholders receive access to all sessions and panels, and can also enjoy a 20 per cent discount at food venues and stores at The Bridge.

Sunday

It's Sunday brunch time at The Terrace on the Corniche at The St Regis Abu Dhabi.

The Social Sunday Breakfast offers a selection of hearty dishes, including smoked salmon omelettes, eggs benedict and shakshuka. Other items on the menu include chicken waffle sandwiches, Yorkshire pudding and traditional pies.

Brunch runs from 7am to 3pm and costs Dh150 per person. Reservations can be made at 02 694 4553