15 outdoor brunches to try in Dubai and Abu Dhabi

Whether on extravagant terraces with cinematic views of the UAE skyline, or plush beachfronts overlooking a picturesque marina, brunch al fresco is back in action.

Here are 15 venues to check out in Dubai and Abu Dhabi.

Dubai

Garden of Dreams

This Mediterranean lounge is perfect for a chill-out with friends. Its brunch features international cuisine, from decadent pizzas to refreshing salads. These can be enjoyed while listening to upbeat tracks by DJ Greg. Garden of Dreams knows a thing or two about entertainment, as it is a sister venue of dinner-show concept Dream.

The brunch experience is topped off with picturesque views of Ain Dubai from a laid-back outdoor terrace.

Saturdays; noon-4pm; from Dh280; Address Beach Resort, JBR; 04 220 0224

The Penthouse

This Thursday evening soiree features Japanese-inspired dishes served in a jungle-themed restaurant. On the menu are classics such as salmon and sea bass sashimi, prawn tempura and a curated set of sushi among other delectable bites. Guests can enjoy live DJ sets against sunset views in the rooftop lounge.

Thursdays; 8pm-11pm; from Dh250; Five Palm Jumeirah; 052 900 4868

The Picnic Pantry

Live barbecue stations at The Picnic Pantry

This picnic-style brunch at the Crowne Plaza Dubai Festival City is ideal for families, owing to its amenities including play areas and optional pool access. There are live barbecue stations set across the venue, which also serves Wagyu beef briskets, Norwegian salmon skewers and a range of salad jars. Children under six dine free.

Saturdays; 1pm-4pm; from Dh120; Crowne Plaza Dubai Festival City; 04 701 1127

Belcanto and Eden Bar

Eden bar offers majestic views of Burj Khalifa

The Favoloso brunch at Dubai Opera's in-house restaurant features Italian classics, as well as drinks created by acclaimed World's 50 Best chef and bartender Mikhail Melnik. Guests can also enjoy the lush vibe of the venue, complete with scenic views of Burj Khalifa and beats from the resident DJs. Dishes include pollo alla cacciatora in tomato sauce spiced with rosemary and juniper, and burrata Pugliesina.

Saturdays; 12.30pm-3.30pm; from Dh300; Dubai Opera, Downtown Dubai; 04 456 0936

The Local

The Local has a market-style vibe

If you are looking for a more laid-back, less extravagant brunch, this one at the Tryp by Wyndham is for you. The meal features mouth-watering dishes cooked on live stations — diners can expect shawarma, shish taouk sliders and a selection of pizzas. There is also a live acoustic session to set a mellow mood, while you enjoy the outdoor night market-style vibe.

Saturdays; 1pm-4pm; from Dh149; Barsha Heights; 04 247 6630

Batchig

This Armenian-Lebanese restaurant at Millennium Place in Mirdif offers stunning sunset views overlooking Mushrif Park. The brunch features Middle Eastern favourites — from hot and cold mezze to grills and an extensive dessert selection — which can be enjoyed to the soundtrack of Arabic and international live music.

Saturdays and Sundays; 4pm-8pm; from Dh175; Mirdif

Pai Thai

Idyllic outdoor seating at Pai Thai

Those looking for a thrilling and premium culinary experience can try the Rite of Siam brunch at this Jumeirah Al Qasr restaurant, which promises a sumptuous “journey through ancient Thailand”. It takes a boat ride through the Madinat Jumeirah waterways to reach the venue, which features a terrace with glorious views of Burj Al Arab. On the menu are authentic Thai dishes bursting with Eastern flavours, including prawns in creamy red sauce and a pandan creme brulee.

Saturdays; 12.30pm-4pm; from Dh245; Jumeirah Al Qasr, Umm Suqeim; 800 323 232

Tomo

Roughly translated as “long-time friend”, Tomo offers the Shikisai brunch featuring authentic Japanese cuisine with majestic views of the Downtown Dubai skyline from rooftop seating. The restaurant has been visited by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, which speaks of its premium dining experience. Tomo says it imports its fish and vegetables from Japan every week.

Saturdays; 12.30pm-3.30pm; from Dh350; Oud Metha; 04 357 7888

Reform Social and Grill

The brunch at Reform features a play area for children

Expect garden party vibes at Reform's outdoor family fete brunch. Inspired by a traditional British summer celebration, the brunch features salad, barbecue and pasta stations, as well as a range of British desserts. Across the site are numerous activities for children, including giant Jenga, an inflatable castle, and arts and crafts areas. As a bonus for those with a sweet tooth, the venue offers a chocolate fountain

Saturdays; 1pm-4pm; from Dh220; The Lakes; 04 454 2638

Abu Dhabi

The Terrace on the Corniche

The Project Brunch at The St Regis Abu Dhabi venue offers an opulent culinary experience, complete with a singer and saxophonist. The venue has outdoor terrace seating, where guests can enjoy fresh oysters, a tomahawk steak with foie gras, a theatrical cocktail presentation, as well as fresh fruits and ice creams.

Saturdays; 1pm-4pm; from Dh275; The St Regis Abu Dhabi, Corniche Road; 02 694 4553

Brick Rooftop Kitchen and Bar

The Skylit brunch at Aloft takes advantage of this garden restaurant's claim to fame — its brick-oven. All dishes are made in the restaurant's two signature brick ovens, and they have names: Henry and Henrietta. On the menu are rustic sourdough pizza, prawns and boneless baby chicken, among others. The brunch features live music, as well as an illusionist act.

Fridays; 7pm-10pm; from Dh225; Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre; 02 654 5000

Mykonos

This Mediterranean-style brunch screams seafood extravaganza. Set amid a serene beachfront setting, the Saturday soiree promises to bring the party vibes of Mykonos, complete with a curated menu of freshly caught seafood and live cooking stations. It also features a selection of anise-flavoured drinks.

Saturdays; 1pm-4pm; from Dh249; Al Zahiyah; 050 785 2320

Las Brisas

Sunset brunch at Emirates Palace.

The exclusive Las Brisas brunch at Emirates Palace only happens on the last Saturday of every winter month — making it a must-try for all brunch fans. The packages come with pool and beach access, while guests can indulge in a Spanish-inspired menu. The venue offers scenic views of the Arabian Gulf, while taking in the gentle breeze, or brisa in Spanish.

Last Saturday of the month; 5.30pm-9.30pm; Emirates Palace, Corniche Road; 02 690 7999

The Cafe

This limited-edition brunch at the Park Hyatt Abu Dhabi prominently features a children-focused section featuring flavourful dishes and drinks such as creamy mashed potato and plenty of pasta. On the regular menu are culinary twists on breakfast classics, such as burrata di bufala. The venue also offers live oyster shucking, as well as a do-it-yourself tiramisu station.

Saturdays; 1pm-4.30pm; from Dh375; Park Hyatt Abu Dhabi, Saadiyat Island; 02 407 1234

Filini Garden

This open-air, water-facing Italian spot at the Radisson Blu on Yas Island features familiar flavours including olive oil, tomato, mozzarella and basil. The garden brunch will feature these classics, paired with refreshing cocktails. There is live entertainment through the day, and those who want to stay can do so for an after-party.

Saturdays; 12.30pm-4pm; from Dh139; Radisson Blu Hotel, Abu Dhabi Yas Island; 02 656 2000