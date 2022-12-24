Dh5,000 Nando's and Burj Khalifa fireworks — Downtown Dubai's blowout New Year's Eve deals

Casual dining favourites at The Dubai Mall have been unveiling their extravagant New Year's Eve packages and deals — with many offering prime seats for Burj Khalifa's world-famous fireworks.

From KFC to Starbucks and some very pricey peri-peri chicken, here's a look at how you can ring in the New Year in the heart of Downtown Dubai. Timings vary and it's recommended to arrive early. Reservations are required.

For revellers in Abu Dhabi, here's our round-up of New Year's Eve events in the city.

Nando's

Nando's cheeky New Year's Eve menu. Photo: Nando's

The South African casual dining venue is offering an all-you-can-eat deal.

However, booking a cheeky Nando's to enjoy the midnight spectacle will set diners back Dh5,000.

The menu includes its signature peri-peri chicken, a wide variety of sides and desserts, as well as unlimited tea and coffee.

From Dh5,000; 600 542525

Pizza Hut

Enjoy your pizza with a slice of Burj Khalifa fireworks here. Photo: Pizza Hut

The pizza chain has two set menus for New Year's Eve. The first option includes two medium pizzas, one pasta, two sides, a special drink as well as unlimited soft drinks and water. It comes with a chocolate cake, too.

The other features the same items, except it only comes with one medium pizza.

From Dh1,300 per person; 600 569999

Five Guys

The popular American burger shack will offer unlimited food and drinks. There is no special menu for the occasion, but diners can choose from their classic selection of beef and chicken burgers, hotdogs and milkshakes.

From Dh1,500 per person; 04 380 4117

Carluccio's

The Italian restaurant will host a four-course dinner and the packages come with free-flowing beverages.

Guests will be given mixed olives and a bread basket as a starter. The rest of the menu includes truffle burrata, rigatoni prawn and pistachio, as well as charcoal-grilled rib eye.

Desserts include a classic panettone, panna cotta, a sponge soaked with vanilla syrup and a chocolate tartufo.

From Dh2,625; 052 227 9434

ZouZou

A set dinner menu awaits at this Turkish-Lebanese fusion restaurant. Different seating options are available. The menu features classic regional delights including spicy potato, mixed grills and a baklava mix for dessert.

From Dh1,000; 04 394 6394

Vapiano

Vapiano's menu to ring in the New Year. Photo: Vapiano

The Italian spot's New Year's Eve set menu has been crafted by chef Roberto Sense. It includes bruschetta and salad as appetisers, a choice of pasta or pizza for mains and tiramisu or panna cotta for dessert.

The packages come with unlimited soft drinks, juice, water and coffee.

From Dh700; 04 589 7981

Din Tai Fung

How many xiao long baos can you eat? Unlimited food and drinks will be on offer at the casual Chinese restaurant.

Aside from the free-flowing bites and beverages, and spectacular fireworks at midnight, the restaurant will have plenty of entertainment throughout the night in the form of a photobooth, face painting for little ones and an hourly raffle with prizes.

From Dh1,900; 04 320 0477

Hafiz Mustafa

The popular Turkish venue has three different seating options in its alfresco area.

The various packages give guests Dh500 back to spend on food and drinks from its regular menu.

From Dh1,000; 04 584 4694

Black Tap

The beloved burger bar is rustling up a bespoke menu to end the year with a bang.

Packages come with unlimited snacks and beverages. Diners can choose one burger and one special milkshake as part of the offer.

From Dh1,200; 04 330 5103

Texas De Brazil

Showcasing Brazilian smokehouse traditions, think, chicken, beef and lamb, the menu also has a selection of seafood such as king crab legs and oysters, as well as a wide array of desserts.

There will also be live entertainment in the form of Brazilian dancers.

From Dh1,000; 04 339 9099

PF Chang's

The popular Asian fusion restaurant has a set menu for New Year's Eve. Starters include dynamite shrimp and caesar salad. Sushi and sashimi are available for appetisers. For the main course, choose one from kung pao chicken, wagyu steak, duck, Mongolian beef or salt and pepper prawns.

From Dh1,700; 04 419 0211

TGI Fridays

Three seating options are available at the American casual dining spot. Meanwhile, the New Year's Eve set menu has potato twisters, sliders, blackened chicken alfredo pasta and a sizzling veggie fajita among other TGI Fridays favourites.

A molten chocolate cake or a brownie are available alongside a selection of house drinks.

From Dh1,500; 04 325 3214

Dish Dash

The Levantine restaurant arguably has the best spot for the Burj Khalifa show thanks to its close proximity. Prime seats are priced at Dh3,500.

On the set menu are salmon tartare and caesar salad for starters, a signature mix grill for the main course and an apple crumble for dessert. The packages include two mixed drinks and unlimited soft beverages.

Prime seating Dh3,500; 04 557 8901

Starbucks

The famed coffee shop will offer unlimited food and drinks for New Year's Eve. The package comes with a free tumbler as well.

Dh1,600 per person; 04 419 0196

Tim Hortons

The Canadian coffee chain is offering unlimited food and drinks for Dh3,000 per person.

Along with it, comes prime seats with views of the New Year's Eve show. However, there are other seating options available with other food and drink packages. Groups of 10 or more will receive special discounts.

From Dh1,000; 800 8467

KFC

KFC's menu

The American fast food chain will offer a set menu with nine pieces of chicken, six pieces of wings, a twister sandwich, large popcorn, cookie and chocolate cake. The package comes with unlimited iced tea.

Dh1,299 per person; 054 420 0233

