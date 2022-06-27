Pakistan Mango Festival: free event is coming to Dubai

Mango lovers are in for a treat as a special event dedicated to the tropical fruit is coming to Dubai.

The Pakistan Mango Festival is a free two-day event, organised by the Pakistan Consulate, Pakistan Business Council and Pakistan Association Dubai, that will be held on Friday and Saturday, at the association in Bur Dubai.

The first day is invite-only for government officials, dignitaries and trade visitors, while the second day is open and free to the public. Expect mango-related games, competition, food, shopping, cultural stalls, giveaways and more.

Additionally, a concept called “Mangoes for a cause” will be introduced, under which all proceeds of mangoes bought at the festival will go to the non-profit healthcare facility Pakistan Medical Centre.

Pakistan is the world’s fifth-largest grower of mangoes after India, China, Thailand and Indonesia, producing around 1.8 million tonnes on average.

The pride of Pakistan

The sindhri mango — also known as the honey mango — is Pakistan’s national fruit. It is usually harvested in June and July. Sharply elongated in shape, with a pointed curve, this mango is known for its extreme sweetness and flavour.

The flesh of this mango is really soft and melts quickly. For this reason, the sindhri cannot be stored for long and has to be eaten within two to three days of purchase. It is usually a uniform yellow colour, with no spots, and small to medium in size.

How to store mangoes

Ripe mangoes can be stored in a plastic bag in the refrigerator for two to three days. If the mangoes are still hard or too green, place them in a brown paper bag on your counter for a few days to help them ripen.