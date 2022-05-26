Top deals at this weekend's three-day sales in Dubai and Abu Dhabi

Shoppers looking for a good bargain are in luck. Dubai has announced it will have a 3-Day Super Sale this weekend, with 14 malls taking part — including The Dubai Mall, The Outlet Village and recently opened Dubai Hills Mall. Meanwhile, Abu Dhabi's The Galleria Al Maryah Island will also be having a three-day sale of its own, with fashion and beauty brands offering discounts as well as food outlets and entertainment activities.

Dubai 3-Day Super Sale

The Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment has announced a 3-Day Super Sale in the emirate with up to 90 per cent off on a selection of fashion, beauty, lifestyle, electronics and more this weekend. Shoppers can choose from more than 100 brands across stores that include Karl Lagerfeld, Kenzo, Coach, Puma, Ralph Lauren and more.

Here’s the list of the malls in Dubai participating:

Mall of the Emirates

City Centre Deira

City Centre Mirdif

The Dubai Mall

Dubai Marina Mall

Dubai Hills Mall

Dubai Festival City Mall

Mercato

The Outlet Village

City Walk

Ibn Battuta Mall

Nakheel Mall

Gate Avenue at DIFC

The Galleria Al Maryah Island three-day sale

The Galleria Al Maryah Island will also be having a three-day sale from Friday to Sunday. There will be a range of discounts on fashion, homeware and beauty as well as family and entertainment and dining at the mall. For example, expect up to 70 per cent off at H&M, up to 25 per cent off at Kiehl’s, 15 per cent off free-roaming virtual reality experience Zero Latency, Dh149 ($40.5) business lunch deals at Nusr-Et and more.

Read More Justin Bieber announces second Dubai show at Cola-Cola Arena

Al-Futtaim Ace

Ace Hardware will be part of two sales this weekend. Ace Dubai Festival City is celebrating its 16th anniversary with offers up to 90 per cent off. Brands such as Jotun, Dyson, Bissell and Mi Xiaomi and others will be hosting a number of workshops, activations, product demos and more. Meanwhile, the other Ace stores in Dubai will be part of the 3-Day Super Sale which will see discounts on home essentials, auto accessories, outdoor furniture and more.