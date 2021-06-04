Saudi Arabia's Princess Hassa bint Salman weds Prince Fahad Bin Saad: Stars share congratulations as designer reveals dress details

Saudi Arabia's Princess Hassa bint Salman Al Saud married this week in an delicately embroidered gown by Stephane Rolland, the French designer has revealed.

The royal wed Prince Fahad bin Saad in recent days, according to a number of posts from the couturier and stars including singer Assala.

While Saudi's royal family are yet to confirm the news, Rolland revealed Princess Hassa wore a gown embellished with shimmering crystals and pearls.

"Congratulations to HRH Princess Hassa bint Salman and HH Prince Fahad bin Saad," the designer posted on Instagram on Tuesday. "Your wish to combine deep Saudi culture with modernity in your wedding gown was really inspirational."

Rolland also revealed the bride wore a white gold headpiece and cuffs, first designed by her mother, Princess Sultana bint Turki al Sudairi, and jeweller Jahan more than 30 years ago. Princess Sultana, the late wife of King Salman, died in 2011.

The 'Hamaa' jewellery was "worn as a tribute on the white Mosarah by her daughter, Princess Hassa bint Salman, for her wedding," Rolland added in an Instagram post on Thursday.

A number of famous names were reportedly at the wedding ceremony, with Syrian singer Assala revealing on social media that she attended Princess Hassa's big day.

The star said she was "honoured" to attend the event, adding: "It was an unusual night, simple and sophisticated, and everything about it was beautiful and joyous."

"The title of this night was devotion and peace. I pray that God makes our precious princess happy and to give her good days. May God protect Saudi Arabia, its people, its leadership and its holy land," she wrote.

Emirati singer Ahlam also shared her well wishes for the happy couple, sharing a post on Twitter.

الف مبروك للغاليه قلب القلب الاميره الاخت الحبيبه الصديقه اميرتنا الغاليه الاميره حصه بنت سلمان بن عبدالعزيز على الامير فهد بن سعد بن عبدالله بن تركي آل سعود ربي يبارك لهم ويتمم عليهم ويجمع بينهم في خير 💚🇸🇦👰🏻🤵🏻ادعوا لها فهي اجمل من عرفت وفّيه مُخلصه محبه كريمه صديقه المساكين🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/u7fit3AeCb — A H L A M 🇦🇪 #Ahlam2021 (@AhlamAlShamsi) May 29, 2021

"Congratulations to a loving sister, friend, our precious princess, Princess Hassa bint Salman on marrying Prince Fahad bin Saad. May God bless them and bring them together in bliss," the Fedwat Oyounak star wrote.

"Pray for her, she is the most beautiful person I know; loyal, loving, generous."

Ahlam also shared a song on her YouTube page, titled Clouds of Happiness, dedicated to Princess Hassa.

Our legal consultants Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

NBA Finals so far (Toronto lead 3-1 in best-of-seven series_ Game 1 Raptors 118 Warriors 109 Game 2 Raptors 104 Warriors 109 Game 3 Warriors 109 Raptors 123 Game 4 Warriors 92 Raptors 105

