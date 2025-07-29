Lamborghini Temerario review: Raging bull finds its voice once again

The air at Portugal’s Estoril Circuit has often been thick with anticipation thanks to its Formula One legacy but the buzz on this drizzly summer morning was palpable by any standard. That’s often the case with a new Lamborghini, a marque that’s long defied convention with audacious design and unfiltered power.

Take the Countach, which, despite its notorious handling, influenced the silhouette of nearly every supercar since. Today’s centrepiece was the debut of the Temerario.

Those accustomed to the theatre of car launches still feel the frisson when a new raging bull is unleashed. Lamborghini is about more than speed – it’s about presence and a primal connection to the machine. Even before its official reveal, the Temerario whispered promises of a new chapter in Sant’Agata Bolognese’s pursuit of automotive drama.

The Lamborghini Temerario is precise and hugs the track, providing 60% more downforce than the Huracan Evo. Photo: Lamborghini

Bathed in defiantly bright colours, a menacing line-up of Temerarios sat in the pit lane. Their low-slung, angular forms were new but unmistakably Lamborghini. Razor-sharp lines hinted at aerodynamic intent – the aggressive stance at massive power beneath its composite skin.

Signature Y-motifs were subtly evolved. The colossal diffuser and high-mounted exhausts at the rear looked ready to devour tarmac. This was intimidating beauty, demanding attention rather than requesting it.

Underneath it all, an all-new 4-litre V8 twin-turbo engine is paired with three electric motors. This isn’t just about horsepower. It’s about torque delivered like a lightning strike. The 0–100kph sprint takes just 2.7 seconds, with top speed pushing 350kph.

Test cars sat menacingly on the track in an array of typically Lamborghini colours. Photo: Lamborghini

But a Lamborghini, especially one built for circuits like Estoril, is about more than straight-line brute force. It’s about the dance between driver, machine and asphalt. In that respect, the Temerario was ready to perform.

Slipping into the cockpit, one is immediately struck by the focused efficiency of the interior – not unusual in a supercar, but those not familiar with such vehicles might be surprised by how many manufacturers opt for a questionable cabin layout.

The specs Engine: 4.0-litre V8 twin-turbocharged and three electric motors Power: Combined output 920hp Torque: 730Nm at 4,000-7,000rpm Transmission: 8-speed dual-clutch automatic Fuel consumption: 11.2L/100km On sale: Now, deliveries expected later in 2025 Price: expected to start at Dh1,432,000

Every control is within easy reach, each display angled for optimal readability, and the seats, sculpted for lateral support, cradle me firmly, a necessary embrace given what is to come.

Pressing the start button unleashes a growl that vibrates through the chassis and into my bones. This is the sound of nearly 800bhp, spinning up to 10,000rpm.

The first laps of the iconic circuit were for familiarisation, with the track and the machine. Even during those tame laps, the car’s precision was obvious. Steering was direct and unfiltered, translating track textures to fingertips.

With 60% more downforce than the Huracan Evo, even amateur drivers could avoid spin-outs. Carbon-ceramic brakes allowed surgical late-braking – like dropping an anchor with scalpel-like precision. It is possible to hit 300kph on Estoril’s straight. Those brakes are needed.

A firm throttle press turned the windscreen into a blur. The power-train let loose a mechanical scream. Gear changes cracked from the exhaust in perfectly timed bursts. But the Temerario truly shone in corners.

Estoril’s demanding mix of sweepers and chicanes saw the car remain planted, balanced, and astonishingly fast. Active aero systems glued it to the tarmac. The chassis stayed composed. Grip through fast turns was phenomenal.

Slipping into the cockpit, one is immediately struck by the focused efficiency of the interior. Photo: Lamborghini

Pushing a machine like this to its limits brings primal satisfaction. Despite its sophistication, the Temerario retains Lamborghini’s raw, unfiltered soul. It demands full attention. At full tilt, there’s no room for error, just controlled chaos. Most drivers exited the cockpit with shaking legs and a desperate need for a strong Portuguese coffee.

The Lamborghini Temerario is a defiant ode to the thrill of driving. It reminds us that passion, engineering, and a touch of glorious madness still create the extraordinary.

As with almost all supercars these days, it can certainly be used on the road, but, as with almost all supercars these days, something a little larger is probably more suitable for a proper road trip.

In the city, it’s a caged animal: the symbolic bull, barely contained, straining against the bars. The Temerario isn’t just a new model, it’s a statement. And at Estoril, it landed with impact.

