Tesla alternatives: Six electric vehicles to consider in the UAE

Few need reminding what Tesla is and what it does – even before the recent flurry of news about the company and its founder, Elon Musk. Since its inception a little more than 20 years ago, the brand has been synonymous with electric cars. However, competition is rising. Chinese manufacturer <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/opinion/comment/2025/03/27/byd-zooms-past-tesla-to-show-the-world-is-beginning-to-accept-chinese-made-luxury-products/" target="_blank">BYD recently surpassed Tesla</a> in global sales for the first time. Despite the continuing popularity of Tesla in the Middle East, there are now plenty of quality alternative options for those looking for a fossil-fuel-free ride that doesn’t hail from the Musk stable. Here are the best ones, from budget-friendly to proper automotive monsters. The <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/motoring/2025/01/15/byd-dolphin-yangwang-u8-chinese-cars/" target="_blank">Chinese-built</a> Atto 3 is proving to be a popular option among those looking for an inexpensive but decent-quality compact SUV. It isn’t BYD’s cheapest vehicle at about Dh110,000 for a base model. But for an electric vehicle, that puts it firmly at the reasonable end of the market. The Atto 3 is value for money. It is a roomy and comfortable vehicle that’s a lot of fun to zip around in. The cost makes the car a strong contender in its sector, but on the higher spec versions drivers can get more than 400km range out of a single charge, which is also a plus point. Anyone after a compact ride for their daily commute or the odd trip between Dubai and Abu Dhabi could do worse. Swedish manufacturer Polestar has steadily been releasing electric vehicles over the past decade or so. It continues to impress with its distinctly Scandinavian minimalistic approach to design, allied with innovation that echoes the country’s greatest manufacturers from yesteryear (Saab being a particular example). The 4 is an SUV coupe and has evidently been designed to be on the sporty side, being the fastest production car Polestar has built. There is lots of innovation happening inside and out, with the lack of a rear windscreen being a particular feature. Drivers see what’s going on behind via a camera, giving a much greater view. The priciest models have a solid range, with Polestar citing nearly 600km from a single charge. The base model is available for less than Dh200,000, which makes it a respectable choice for those not wanting to spend a fortune. Kia, the former bicycle manufacturer from South Korea, has been dipping a tentative toe into the electric vehicle market and the EV6 is one of its most impressive forays into that field. The model has distinct spaceship feel inside the cabin. The car is practical and fun to drive, with the longest-range models offering around 500km worth of fun on the tarmac. It’s roomy on the inside – surprisingly so – and the cabin is well-equipped and ultra-modern with Kia emphasising sustainability by decking everything out in vegan leather. The EV6 is fast, too, with the GT version able to hit 100 kph in well under five seconds. The base models in the UAE start at around Dh220,000. Lucid is another company offering vehicles with some impressive vital statistics, not least in terms of range. For distance, the Air has that covered and then some, with estimates suggesting travel around 700-800km on a single charge. Put in context, that’s about half a dozen journeys from Dubai to Abu Dhabi. The high-end versions are fast: the nippiest will go from 0-100kph in about two seconds, which is pretty neat for a four-door sedan. The inside of the Air is impressive, too. The centre touchscreen is a whopping 34-inch affair, which is accompanied by a retractable pilot panel dedicated to vehicle controls. The car’s starting price of about Dh310,000 makes it one of the more expensive options on this list, but the figures associated with it would seem to justify that. Bear in mind that this is for the base model and it will be significantly more for the fastest versions. Lotus’s Evija was the brand’s first foray into electric vehicles and, to underline this change in direction, it has some distinct drama around it. It can get to 100 kph in a little more than three seconds, but it doesn’t stop there. The car can hit 300 kph in nine seconds (if the driver has the nerve to keep the pedal to the metal.). The Evija looks very much like a Lotus but, unlike the brand’s previous creations, any look of the cheeky chappie has gone and in its place sits a fierce machine looking to turn heads both in fear and awe. It adheres to what the brand calls its carved-by-air philosophy. The Evija is, of course, not at the budget end of the market and estimates suggest a price of about Dh 8.5 million. Moving into hypercar territory with Rimac, the Nevera has been designed from the tyres up to be on the hairy side. This sleek speedster is from Croatia and the figures associated with it are eye watering. The car has more than 1,900 horsepower and 2,360Nm of torque. It can accelerate from 0-100kph in about 1.8 seconds and has a top speed of more than 400 kph (not that that will be much use to you outside of a track, but still). The range is also decent, with Rimac claiming nearly 550km on a single charge. Don’t expect any of this to be cheap, of course. With so much power, it shouldn't be surprising that those interested can expect to pay more than Dh10 million.