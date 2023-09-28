Audi R8 and Ford Edge: Seven car models that will be discontinued after 2023

Change is an integral part of the automotive industry. Some model lines – such as Porsche’s 911 and Chevrolet’s Corvette – have enough inherent brand value to continue evolving and prospering more than half a century after their inception. However, in some cases, model names that have existed for several decades are axed as they no longer remain commercially viable.

A few long-running stalwarts that have perished over the years include the Alfa Romeo Spider (1966-1994), Chevrolet Impala (built from 1957 to 2020, with a couple of breaks along the way), Ford Escort (1968-2002) and Volkswagen Scirocco (1974-1992 and 2008-2017).

Here are seven more iconic nameplates that will cease to exist come 2024.

Audi R8

Audi’s radical sports car was a revelation when it debuted in 2006, as its mid-engined format and eye-catching design was a major departure from the brand’s formerly conservative image.

Initially available solely with a 4.2-litre V8, the R8 morphed into a genuine supercar with the 2009 launch of a V10 version, the motor of which was sourced from sister brand Lamborghini. A second-gen R8 followed in 2015 and the sonorous coupe/spider is still available in showrooms. However, production has now ended, and there’s no successor in the pipeline.

It’s rumoured a full-electric sportster will eventually fill the void, but that’s still at least five years away.

Chevrolet Camaro

The Camaro kicked off America’s love with the compact and affordable 'pony car'. Photo: Chevrolet

In the mid-1960s, Ford’s Mustang and the Chevrolet Camaro kicked off America’s love with the so-called “pony car”, a moniker coined to describe compact, affordable coupes with a sporting edge. These two, along with the Dodge Challenger, racked up millions of sales over the decades.

Even so, the current, sixth-generation Camaro will no longer be built after January 2024. There’s no direct replacement waiting in the wings, but Chevy promises “this is not the end of Camaro’s story”.

The sixth-gen Camaro ran for nine years, selling 72,705 units in 2016 – its debut year – but sales dwindled to just 24,652 vehicles in 2022.

Dodge Challenger

The Dodge Challenger is being retired as the focus turns to electrification. Photo: Dodge

The Challenger is a veteran, as the nameplate was born in 1970 and the current generation dates back to 2008. Despite its age, the brawny Challenger has held its own against newer, more sophisticated opposition, with a series of updates and new model variants – such as the wild 727hp Hellcat – endowing the Challenger with cult status.

However, with Dodge and its sibling brands (Chrysler, RAM and Jeep) now part of the Eurocentric Stellantis Group, the Challenger is being retired as the focus is on electrification. There may be a battery-powered Challenger successor in years to come, but there’s as yet no confirmation of this.

Ferrari Portofino M

The Ferrari Portofino M will be taken over by the carmaker's Roma Spider. Photo: Ferrari

The Ferrari Portofino might lack the outright punch and sizzle of stablemates such as the 296 GTB and SF90 Stradale, but the alfresco tourer still has appeal. The original debuted in 2018, but the updated Portofino M (for Modificata) that superseded it in 2021 is a substantially better car in every respect.

Even so, it’s set to be pensioned off as the recently released Roma Spider takes over as the prancing horse’s entry-level convertible. The latter also features a twin-turbo V8 and 2+2 seating layout, but foregoes a complicated, heavy folding hardtop in lieu of a lighter, more traditional soft-top.

Ford Edge

Ford is restructuring the assembly plant where the Edge is built. Photo: Ford

The Edge has been a steady seller for Ford since the first-gen model debuted in 2006. Be that as it may, the mid-size crossover is now nearing the end of the road as, in order to allow space and resources to manufacture its new fleet of electric vehicles, the company is having to restructure the assembly plant in Oakville, Canada where the Edge is built.

This plant will be the production site of five EVs scheduled to launch from 2025 onwards. The 2023 model year will be the final one for the existing Edge, so if you're in the market for one, this is your last chance.

Lamborghini Huracan

The Huracan's V10 engine is set to be substituted by a twin-turbo V8 plug-in-hybrid powertrain. Photo: Lamborghini

The intoxicating V10 scream and user-friendly dynamics of the Huracan makes the raging bull’s entry-level sports car a delight to flog – be it on a racetrack or winding mountain road.

However, the sportster’s decade-long run comes to an end in 2024, as an all-new replacement debuts late next year.

In keeping with Lamborghini’s tradition, the newbie is likely to gain a fresh bull-themed model name, and the charismatic V10 engine is set to be substituted by a twin-turbo V8 plug-in-hybrid powertrain. The Huracan signs off with a flourish though, as the dirt-track-loving Sterrato is the final variant of the likeable Lambo.

Nissan Maxima

Production of the Nissan Maxima has been halted. Photo: Nissan

The Maxima has long been a favourite in the UAE, but production of the medium-large saloon has been halted due to shifting buyer tastes. Although still available in showrooms, the model is headed for the exit.

It’s believed the nameplate will be resurrected in due course, but in its new avatar it will likely be an electric vehicle. Nissan has already demonstrated its ability to build a capable electric car in the Leaf, and a battery-powered Maxima could be positioned as an upmarket sibling to the former.