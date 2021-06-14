Slowthai, Skepta and Neneh Cherry turn out for Bottega Veneta's pre-autumn collection

Daniel Lee, creative director of Italian fashion house Bottega Veneta, has unveiled his pre-fall 2021 collection.

Simply called Wardrobe 02, the collection is anything but, with this serving of wardrobe essentials covered in an excess of feathers, crystals, velvet and even rhinestones.

Managing to flip convention on its head yet again, Lee offers up impeccable – almost austere – tailoring, with a twist. A boardroom-ready suit is now offered in dark teal velvet, while a coat dress with boxy shoulders is cinched at the waist with a bright green extra-wide belt that coils around the body like a snake.

Model-turned-stylist and photographer Venetia Scott appears in the campaign for the Bottega Veneta's pre-fall 2021 collection, Wardrobe 2. Courtesy Bottega Veneta

Elsewhere, a pair of everyday jeans is completely covered in blue ostrich feathers, and a buttery soft leather jumpsuit is teamed with Wellington boots. An elegant column dress comes with a low scooped neck, exposing a daring flash of colour. There is even a plush coat in pink or green, bringing joy enough to cheer even the most dreary of days.

Yet, for all the playfulness, the clean lines of the collection's power shoulders and nipped-in waists are crafted by a purposeful hand. Nothing is by chance, and amid the feathery joy, there are plenty of classics left untouched.

Nodding to Bottega’s elegant history, there are still canvas coats polished to a sheen, suits in tweed and herringbone overcoats, except now the fabrics are technical and stretchy.

Keeping with the off-kilter theme, even the look book is unexpected. There are roller skates modelled by Instagram sensation and skater girl Oumi Janta; Barcelona-based singer Arca crops up wearing a halter neck sequinned dress in bright green; and grime artist Skepta looks dapper in a double-breasted suit.

British rapper Slowthai wears a matching leather shirt, trousers and coat, and the Swedish singer Neneh Cherry brings some serious attitude in a herringbone tweed suit.

Even record producer and rapper Tricky makes an appearance, in an oversized black and green leather tracksuit.

The artist Kesewa Aboah (sister to model Adwoa Aboah) appears in gathered velvet the colour of sunshine, and model-turned-photographer Venetia Scott pops up in a black dress trimmed with yellow.

Filled with purposeful whimsy, Wardrobe 02, which hits stores shortly, is noisy and colourful at first glance, but under Lee's careful guidance, it is filled with pieces that seem destined to join his ever growing list of "must-haves".