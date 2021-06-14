Slowthai, Skepta and Neneh Cherry turn out for Bottega Veneta's pre-autumn collection

The brand's new Wardrobe 02 is brimming with tight tailoring, jolts of colour and decadent finishes

Daniel Lee, creative director of Italian fashion house Bottega Veneta, has unveiled his pre-fall 2021 collection.

Simply called Wardrobe 02, the collection is anything but, with this serving of wardrobe essentials covered in an excess of feathers, crystals, velvet and even rhinestones.

Managing to flip convention on its head yet again, Lee offers up impeccable – almost austere – tailoring, with a twist. A boardroom-ready suit is now offered in dark teal velvet, while a coat dress with boxy shoulders is cinched at the waist with a bright green extra-wide belt that coils around the body like a snake.

Model turned stylist and photographer, Venetia Scott appears in the campaign for the Bottega Veneta's pre-autumn 2021 collection, Wardrobe 2. Courtesy Bottega Veneta
Model-turned-stylist and photographer Venetia Scott appears in the campaign for the Bottega Veneta's pre-fall 2021 collection, Wardrobe 2. Courtesy Bottega Veneta

Elsewhere, a pair of everyday jeans is completely covered in blue ostrich feathers, and a buttery soft leather jumpsuit is teamed with Wellington boots. An elegant column dress comes with a low scooped neck, exposing a daring flash of colour. There is even a plush coat in pink or green, bringing joy enough to cheer even the most dreary of days.

Yet, for all the playfulness, the clean lines of the collection's power shoulders and nipped-in waists are crafted by a purposeful hand. Nothing is by chance, and amid the feathery joy, there are plenty of classics left untouched.

Nodding to Bottega’s elegant history, there are still canvas coats polished to a sheen, suits in tweed and herringbone overcoats, except now the fabrics are technical and stretchy.

Keeping with the off-kilter theme, even the look book is unexpected. There are roller skates modelled by Instagram sensation and skater girl Oumi Janta; Barcelona-based singer Arca crops up wearing a halter neck sequinned dress in bright green; and grime artist Skepta looks dapper in a double-breasted suit.

Read More

The spring / summer 2022 collection by Qasimi which is based on the work of the Syrian poet Adunis, and is told through the subtle language of texture. Courtesy QasimiQasimi takes inspiration from Syrian poet Adunis for spring / summer 2022 collection

Who is Mowalola? The 26-year-old Nigerian designer hand-picked by Kanye West to head up Yeezy Gap

British rapper Slowthai wears a matching leather shirt, trousers and coat, and the Swedish singer Neneh Cherry brings some serious attitude in a herringbone tweed suit.

Even record producer and rapper Tricky makes an appearance, in an oversized black and green leather tracksuit.

The artist Kesewa Aboah (sister to model Adwoa Aboah) appears in gathered velvet the colour of sunshine, and model-turned-photographer Venetia Scott pops up in a black dress trimmed with yellow.

Filled with purposeful whimsy, Wardrobe 02, which hits stores shortly, is noisy and colourful at first glance, but under Lee's careful guidance, it is filled with pieces that seem destined to join his ever growing list of "must-haves".

Published: June 14, 2021 05:28 PM

SHARE

SHARE

EDITOR'S PICKS
US President Joe Biden, left, and French President Emmanuel Macron attend a plenary session during the G7 summit in Carbis Bay, southern England. AP

G7 summit puts its weight behind drive to vaccinate the world

World
Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi leaves closed-door nuclear talks in Vienna, Austria, on June 12. AP

G7 leaders pledge to halt Iran's nuclear plans amid caution on 2015 deal talks

World
File photo: A vial of AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine is seen at a vaccination centre in Westfield Stratford City shopping centre, London, England. Reuters

European Medicines Agency official suggests ditching AstraZeneca vaccine

Europe
Whirling Dervishes of Beyoğlu, Istanbul. Photo: Christopher Wilton-Steer and The Aga Khan Development Network

The pictures and crafts from London's 'Silk Road'

Europe
Ali Jawad always had big sporting dreams. For a boy born with no legs, achieving them in the Paralympic arena was already going to be a challenge - but he could have had no idea back then just how arduous a journey it would be. Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

A man possessed: the guiding light of Paralympian Ali Jawad

Europe
NEWSLETTERS
Sign up to:

* Please select one

Most Read